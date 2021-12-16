PM Imran Khan inaugurates Skardu International Airport





Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a large crowd in Skardu. Photo: screenshot

SKARDU: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated the much-anticipated Skardu International Airport and the strategic Jaglot-Skardu road.

Addressing a large gathering of PTI supporters and locals at the Skardu Municipal Stadium, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the airport will help promote international tourism in the region.

“No country in the world can progress without developing its remote areas,” the prime minister said, adding that his government was focusing on the development of Gilgit-Baltistan like other remote areas of the country.

Speaking about the importance of an international airport in Skardu, he said, “I cannot tell you how your life is about to change with the help of this facility. You can’t perceive it right now, but I can.

The prime minister said he has traveled all over the world, but no place in the world is as beautiful as Gilgit-Baltistan.

He assured locals that the PTI-led government will ensure Skardu’s connectivity with other parts of the country so that the potential of local tourism can be fully exploited as well.

“Health cards to be provided to people in the UK”

The prime minister said the health insurance scheme covers the entire population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will be launched in Punjab from next month.

He said health cards will also be provided to residents of Gilgit-Baltistan under which they can receive medical treatment worth one million rupees in public or private hospitals.

He said that we have also launched the Kamyab Pakistan initiative to uplift the disadvantaged segments of the society.

