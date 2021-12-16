Boris Johnson tells people to ‘think carefully’ about seeing people before Christmas





Boris Johnson has told people to think carefully before socializing in the run-up to Christmas, but stopped short of imposing new, stricter rules as fears over the spread of the Omicron variant grow. Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said people should prioritize social events that matter to them and avoid those that aren’t. The warning raised concerns that pubs, bars and restaurants could suffer huge losses if people voluntarily choose to stay away. While the Prime Minister has told people to be careful, there is no additional financial support for the hospitality industry. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday, Johnson said: Let’s not cancel people’s parties or their ability to mingle, what we’re saying is think hard before you go. Are you likely to meet vulnerable people, are you going to meet loads of people you have never met before and take a test, make sure there is ventilation, wear a mask in transport. Whitty told the briefing: There are several things we don’t know about Omicron, but all the things we know are bad. I think what most people do, and I think it sounds very reasonable, is to prioritize the social interactions that really matter to them and, to protect those, de-prioritize the ones that matter. much less for them, he said. I think it’s going to become more and more important as we move into, say, Christmas time. Whitty added that he would strongly encourage people to take tests before visiting vulnerable people and to meet in well-ventilated areas or outdoors if possible. Torsten Bell, managing director of the Resolution Foundation’s economic think tank, said: If you tell people to avoid hospitality, it doesn’t matter if you don’t forbid them to do so: restaurants, pubs, bars are going to be drunk. They will lose customers and workers will lose their jobs. It came as the UK registered a record 78,610 new cases of Covid. Whitty said the government had to choose between some really unpleasant options, adding that there was no clear data yet on the serious illnesses and deaths of Omicron with two jabs, and what the situation was for those who have. had reminders. He said: I think what most people do and I think it makes a lot of sense is to prioritize the social interactions that mean a lot to them and, to prioritize those, to de-prioritize those that mean much less to them. He said he strongly encouraged people to do side flow tests before meeting and to make sure there was good ventilation. Whitty added that Omicron is moving at an absolutely phenomenal rate and that it will only be a short time before reaching huge numbers, adding that he believes the variant is a very serious threat. The expert said everything we know (about Omicron) is bad. He said the existence of effective vaccines and boosters was what was happening to us, but told his NHS colleagues that there would be a substantial number of hospitalizations and that would become apparent quite soon after. Christmas.

