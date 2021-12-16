Laughter and flowers between Putin and Xi Jinping, who make pineapples against the West

Barcelona“Old friend,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. “Dear friend,” Putin told Xi Jinping. As tensions with the West continue to grow, the leaders of China and Russia held a video conference in just over an hour on Wednesday in which they wanted to show their good humor and, of course. , send a message to the mn: they are ready to identify the attempts of “certain international forces” to divide them and interfere “in their internal affairs”. A message addressed to the United States, with which the two powers have an increasingly degraded relationship. Some recent examples: Joe Biden did not invite them to the Democracy Summit which was held a few days ago supposedly, considering that their steps are not democratic enough, and Biden himself pushed for a diplomatic boycott against the Winter Olympics, which Pequn is sponsoring this 2022., to punish Xi Jinping for human rights violations. Obviously, the tensions with the United States and the European Union over the reinforcement of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border and, in Xi Jinping’s case, the ongoing diplomatic war with Washington over China’s position in the United States, the domination of Xinjiang, Hong Kong or Taiwan.

All excerpts from the call, as well as press releases and additional information on the content of the conversation, were broadcast by state media in both countries, which have endeavored to underline the good relations between the two presidents. According to them, Xi Jinping insisted that Beijing and Moscow strengthen their international cooperation and “carry out more joint operations to more effectively protect security and common interests.” The two countries do not form a formal alliance, however, they insisted that they will act as if they were, or even more: “We are a true model of interstate cooperation for the 21st century. […]. We will have close coordination, ”said Putin, who could use the threat of backing Pequn on such thorny issues as the Washington and Brussels sanctions if Moscow, as the United States suspects, ultimately decides to attack or destroy. ‘invade Ukraine.

“Cooperation is based on fundamentals such as non-interference in internal affairs and respect for everyone’s interests,” reiterated the Kremlin strongman. At the same time, Xi Jinping recalled that since 2013, when he came to power, he had met 37 times with his Russian counterpart.

And there will be another soon. Putin confirmed that, unlike the United States, the United Kingdom, Austria and Canada, diplomatic representatives will be sent to the Winter Games. In fact, he has promised to go there himself and will hold a bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping there. “I have no doubt that the next Winter Olympics will be held at the highest level. They know how to do it in China,” he said.

In 2014, a key moment

The feeling is then that the two leaders need each other more than ever. It was not always the case. During the second half of the 20th century, for example, they were rivals, although they shared a border of over 4,000 kilometers. Because the names changed in 2014. The sanctions imposed on Russia by the annexation of Crimea were starting to take their toll and Moscow needed friendly governments. China, for its part, is starting to take an interest in Russian gas: it must reduce its consumption of coal, which pollutes much more, and must therefore diversify its energy sources. Since then, trade and political relations have intensified.

And all this a week after the video call between Putin and Joe Biden to talk, above all, about Ukraine. Xi Jinping also had a telematic meeting with Biden on November 15. On Wednesday, Putin told Xi about his conversation with the White House tenant: “Overall, it was substantial and profitable.” One thing is certain, there was not as good atmosphere or as much laughter as this afternoon.