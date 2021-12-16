Turkish central bank cuts rates, sending lira to record low





Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the media after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, December 8, 2021. Murat Cetinmuhurdar | Reuters Turkey’s central bank voted on Thursday to cut the country’s key interest rate, the one-week repo rate, from 15% to 14%, sending the lira to a new all-time low of 15.5 for a dollar immediately after the news. The currency had already exceeded 15 per dollar in the hours leading up to the decision, with markets anticipating a rate cut. The lira was trading at around 15.51 to the dollar just after 2pm in Istanbul. Inflation in the country of 84 million people is now above 21% and has risen steadily as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan refused to raise rates, meaning that the purchasing power of Turks earning wages locals dived. The lira has lost 50% of its value against the dollar since the start of the year. Investors and economists have desperately called on Erdogan to change course, but he has so far stuck to his unusual belief that higher rates make inflation worse, rather than slowing it down, as is the principle. widely accepted economic. The bank’s statement along with its decision suggested it would suspend the monetary easing cycle early next year and monitor its effects over the next three months. But even so, says Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, “reading it will remain under pressure and capital controls are likely.” “Today’s decision provides further evidence, if needed, that macroeconomic developments play little role in shaping CBRT policy,” Tuvey wrote in a note Thursday, noting that the The pound has fallen 36% against the dollar since the start of November alone. . Inflation is expected to climb to 30% in the coming months. “But President Erdogan continued to dictate the heavily purged CBRT to test its unorthodox view that lower interest rates are needed to bring inflation down,” Tuvey said. The move follows a long series of rate cuts by the central bank, which is seen by markets as not independent of Erdogan, who called interest rates “the mother of all evil”. He has fired several central bank officials, including three central bank governors in the past two years, over political differences. Interest rates have now fallen by a total of 500 basis points since September. Turkey’s central bank previously said it was intervening directly in the forex market on Monday, selling dollars to support the lira. But given its already low foreign exchange reserves, analysts doubt the strategy will be effective. Analysts are calling the current pound a rout of Turkey’s second currency crisis in three years. In the first half of 2018, investors were already sounding the alarm bells over the central bank’s lack of independence from Erdogan as the pound surpassed what was, at the time, a record high from 4 then 5 lire to the dollar. To imagine that the currency fell by 15 per dollar was unfathomable at the time. And the speed of the fall was almost exponential; the drop from 3 lire to the dollar to 4 took two years from 2016, while the currency fell from 10 to 15 per dollar in about six weeks from November.

