Connect with us

Politics

Russia, China present united front amid mounting tensions with the West

Published

10 seconds ago

on

By

 


The Russian and Chinese leaders have sought to display a united front in the face of the two countries’ increasingly strained relations with the West, hailing their “model” relations in a video call on December 15.

The two neighbors’ relations with the West have deteriorated in recent years on a wide range of issues and neither were invited to attend US President Joe Biden’s democracy summit last week.

The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, that “a new model of cooperation has formed between our countries” which includes a “determination to transform our common border into a belt of peace. eternal and good neighborly “. “

“I see these relations as a true model of interstate cooperation in the 21st century,” Putin said.

China has been the subject of US and European criticism for human rights violations in the Xinjiang region and its suppression of political freedoms in Hong Kong as well as its increased military activity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Russia has also been at odds with the West over its aggression against the political opposition and the free media, and more recently over fears that its regrouping of tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine may be a prelude to an invasion of its neighbor.

China and Russia have rejected Western criticism, with Moscow denying plans to invade Ukraine.

According to the Kremlin, Putin, who has demanded guarantees that NATO will not extend to Ukraine or deploy troops and weapons there, told Xi that talks with NATO and the United States were needed to obtain legally binding security guarantees.

Xi responded by saying that he understands Russia’s concerns and fully supports our initiative to develop such security guarantees for Russia, the Kremlin said.

According to Chinese state media, Xi in turn told Putin that “certain international forces” are now interfering in the internal affairs of China and Russia under the guise of democracy and “brutally” trampling on international law and recognized standards of international relations.

Xi also told Putin that China and Russia should make more joint efforts to protect their mutual security interests.

Putin has also confirmed that he will participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The United States, Britain, Canada and Australia are not sending political representatives to the Olympics for China’s abuses against Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

Putin said he and Xi oppose “any attempt to politicize sport and the Olympic movement,” an accusation Moscow has repeatedly made against the West.

The revelations of the Russian state-backed doping program at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi led to its ban from international competitions. Russian athletes can only compete as “neutrals” if they can prove that they have not doped.

Officials, including Putin, are prohibited from attending international competitions unless invited by host nation officials. Xi invited Putin to attend.

“In February, we will finally be able to meet in person in Beijing,” Putin said, calling Xi a “dear friend”.

With reports from Reuters and AFP

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-china-putin-xi-talks/31610589.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: