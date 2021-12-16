Russia, China present united front amid mounting tensions with the West

The Russian and Chinese leaders have sought to display a united front in the face of the two countries’ increasingly strained relations with the West, hailing their “model” relations in a video call on December 15.

The two neighbors’ relations with the West have deteriorated in recent years on a wide range of issues and neither were invited to attend US President Joe Biden’s democracy summit last week.

The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, that “a new model of cooperation has formed between our countries” which includes a “determination to transform our common border into a belt of peace. eternal and good neighborly “. “

“I see these relations as a true model of interstate cooperation in the 21st century,” Putin said.

China has been the subject of US and European criticism for human rights violations in the Xinjiang region and its suppression of political freedoms in Hong Kong as well as its increased military activity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Russia has also been at odds with the West over its aggression against the political opposition and the free media, and more recently over fears that its regrouping of tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine may be a prelude to an invasion of its neighbor.

China and Russia have rejected Western criticism, with Moscow denying plans to invade Ukraine.

According to the Kremlin, Putin, who has demanded guarantees that NATO will not extend to Ukraine or deploy troops and weapons there, told Xi that talks with NATO and the United States were needed to obtain legally binding security guarantees.

Xi responded by saying that he understands Russia’s concerns and fully supports our initiative to develop such security guarantees for Russia, the Kremlin said.

According to Chinese state media, Xi in turn told Putin that “certain international forces” are now interfering in the internal affairs of China and Russia under the guise of democracy and “brutally” trampling on international law and recognized standards of international relations.

Xi also told Putin that China and Russia should make more joint efforts to protect their mutual security interests.

Putin has also confirmed that he will participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The United States, Britain, Canada and Australia are not sending political representatives to the Olympics for China’s abuses against Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

Putin said he and Xi oppose “any attempt to politicize sport and the Olympic movement,” an accusation Moscow has repeatedly made against the West.

The revelations of the Russian state-backed doping program at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi led to its ban from international competitions. Russian athletes can only compete as “neutrals” if they can prove that they have not doped.

Officials, including Putin, are prohibited from attending international competitions unless invited by host nation officials. Xi invited Putin to attend.

“In February, we will finally be able to meet in person in Beijing,” Putin said, calling Xi a “dear friend”.

With reports from Reuters and AFP