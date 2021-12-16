Boris Johnson Covid press conference: lockdown fears as UK Omicron doubles

His message came as the UK recorded the highest daily total of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

The new variant has been described as the biggest threat we have had since the start of the pandemic by the Managing Director of the UK Health Security Agency, Dr Jenny Harries.

Official figures show there had been 78,610 new cases recorded as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

This is the highest figure reported since mass testing began in summer last year.

The Prime Minister defended his controversial Covid pass plan after a massive rebellion by Tory MPs left opposition parties to question his authority to lead the country through the pandemic on Wednesday afternoon.

After 100 Tories opposed the measure in the Commons on Tuesday night, Mr Johnson acknowledged that there are legitimate concerns about the impact on civil liberties.

The Prime Minister was joined by England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Christ Whitty and Dr Nikki Kanani, NHS England Primary Care Medical Director.

Map shows all confirmed cases of Omicron Covid in UK



Here are the key points you need to know from the Downing Street press conference.

Boris Johnson recall jab warning



The Prime Minister reiterated the need for a recall as Omicron continues to spread across the UK.

Mr Johnson warned: Omicron’s doubling rate in some areas has now fallen to less than two days.

He warned that in some areas the doubling rate was now less than two days.

Mr Johnson said: I’m afraid I will also see the inevitable increase in hospitalizations of 10% nationwide, week after week, and almost a third in London.

Boris Johsnon says 12-15 year olds can reserve second Covid vaccine



The Prime Minister revealed that the 15-minute wait time after a Covid vaccine must be abolished.

12-15 year olds can also be vaccinated from Monday.

650,000 Covid boosters distributed in one day



A total of 656,711 boosters and third doses were reportedly given in the UK on Tuesday.

This includes a record 548,039 recalls administered in England.

Breaking the previous record of 550,253 doses on Saturday.

A total of 24.7 million boosters and third doses have now been given in the UK, or 3.4 million last week.

Boris Johnson said it was 45% of all adults in England.

Boris Johnson shows “signs of hope”

Despite the worrying rise in coronavirus cases, the Prime Minister

said there were also signs of hope and a big national response has started.

He added: People have responded with an incredible spirit of duty and obligation to others and I want to say that every one of you who rolls up your sleeve to get bitten is contributing to this national effort.

Army support for vaccine deployment



Boris Johnson has said that a Territorial Army is emerging to combat the spread of Covid-19.

He told a Downing Street press conference: As of Sunday evening, we have seen more than 20,000 new volunteers sign up to help with the recall effort as stewards, bringing the total number to nearly 33,000.

Every day we are expanding the ranks of these paramedics, an emerging NHS home army in a race against time to get those shots in the gun and save lives.

UK faces two epidemics



England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said the country was grappling with two epidemics and the records would continue to be broken in the weeks to come.

He said: I fear we have to be realistic that records will be broken a lot in the coming weeks as rates continue to rise.

He said Delta always looks flat while Omicron grows.

He said: What we have are two outbreaks on top of each other, an existing, pretty much flat Delta outbreak, and a very fast growing Omicron outbreak on top of that.

Boris Johnson’s Covid message to the nation



Boris Johnson said the government is making every effort to deploy the recall.

He said: We kick everything and wherever you are, be there with a jab for you, so please boost yourself now.

The British public said “you have to do your part”

Dr Nikki Kanani called on the British public to do their part to tackle “one challenge” our country faces – the Omicron variant.

She said:

“We have two requests from you as a member of the public.

“The first is to show up and take your booster, and if you are not vaccinated, to show up and get your first dose.

“Your vaccine is here and it’s waiting for you.”

She also called on people to ‘help your amazing NHS team’.

She added, “Come work with us as a volunteer or paid member as we need your help.”