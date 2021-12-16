Open Government Partnership Participant, Jokowi: Public Trust is Key

Suara.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said the Open Government Partnership (OGP) has seen many positive developments. Now OGP is even 10 years old.

That’s what Jokowi said at the Open Government Partnership (OGP) World Summit Forum which was broadcast virtually via the OGP Youtube channel on Wednesday (12/15/2021).

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of the founding of the Open Government Partnership. Since its inception, many positive developments have been made, ”Jokowi said.

Jokowi said good governance has also become the norm.

The principles of openness, accountability, transparency and inclusion are a necessity in the management of government.

The Head of State declared that during this pandemic this principle has even become very essential. These include ensuring that fiscal policies and social assistance are targeted, providing inclusive public services, combating disinformation and hoaxes.

“Essentially, public trust is the key. A government of trust is very important for an effective government, ”Jokowi said.

Therefore, the former Governor of DKI Jakarta conveyed two things. First, the issue of public participation needs to be strengthened.

Jokowi said Indonesia has developed an integrated complaint channel, namely Lapor. The complaints channel is connected to more than 600 government agencies at central and regional levels.

“Since 2015, Lapor has responded to the aspirations and complaints of over a million people,” Jokowi said.

Both inclusive digital innovations must be strengthened.

Jokowi said digital transformation should be used to improve the quality of public services.

“The digitization of public services will have an impact on increasing efficiency, effectiveness and accountability,” Jokowi said.

In addition, the head of state said that the digitization of public services will reduce the potential for corruption.

“Digitization will reduce the potential for corruption, fraud and during the current pandemic there is an acceleration of digital transformation in the economic sector,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi continued that digital transformation must be inclusive, including ensuring access for MSMEs.

Indonesia said Jokowi, making digital transformation one of the priorities and chairing the G20.

“This acceleration must also occur in the utility sector,” Jokowi said.

On this occasion, Jokowi expressed his gratitude for the OGP award for various digital innovations that have been carried out in Indonesia. Among them are digital innovations for the purchase of public goods and services through an open tender portal

“I would like to stress that digital innovation in public services in Indonesia will continue to be realized. The public is the partner of the government, trust must be strengthened through an open and inclusive partnership,” he said.