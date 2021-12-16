Zero tolerance for violence and those who use it as a tool, Says Prime Minister Imran Khan on APS Martyrs Day





Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday pledged to pursue a zero tolerance policy against violence and those who use it as a tool and said he would never let the survivors and parents of school children down public service (APS) martyred in a terrorist attack on December 16, 2014 in Peshawar.

The terrorist attack killed more than 140 people, including 132 children, causing shock and mourning across the nation.

I repeat that we will never let down the survivors and parents of our martyred children, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet on APS Martyrs Day.

There is zero tolerance for violence and those who use it as a tool, the prime minister noted.

The prime minister, in a separate message the same day, said the tragic day was also a reminder of those courageous army public school teachers who stood up as a bulwark against the enemy to protect their students and have sacrificed their lives.

The Prime Minister said: Time has proven that even though terrorism has neither religion nor nation. There is in fact a nefarious political design that can target even the youngest.

He said, the sacrifices of the military public school martyrs will not be in vain.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that after the tragedy, morale of the courageous Pakistani nation rose as it expressed its firm resolve against terrorism. The entire nation, he said, was united under the National Plan of Action.

Today, I assure the whole nation that the enemy can never demoralize the Pakistani nation.

Whenever the evil elements tried to challenge the courage and fortitude of the Pakistani nation, they were defeated, the prime minister said.

Let us pledge today that the whole nation remains united against those who spread sectarian, religious and ethnic prejudices, those who spread separatism and those who use such tactics to achieve their nefarious political ambitions.

He said that by identifying such elements, the nation can help the state work towards their elimination.

The Prime Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the martyrs of APS Peshawar and asked God to grant courage to their parents to endure the irreparable loss.

He recalled the saying of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah that there is no power on earth that can defeat Pakistan.

