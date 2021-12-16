Turkish lira drops to all-time low ahead of expected interest rate cut





The value of the Turkish lira fell again as the US dollar more than doubled against the pound this year.

Economists predict that inflation will skyrocket in Turkey to nearly 30% next year mainly due to soaring import prices [source: Getty]

The Turkish lira fell to an all-time low above 15 against the dollar on Thursday before another expected interest rate cut by the central bank, which is in line with President Tayyip Erdogan’s risky new economic agenda. The pound weakened 2.9% to 15.25 and was trading at 15.2 at 0701 GMT. The US currency has more than doubled in value against the pound this year, shaking Turkey’s large emerging market economy. Despite rising inflation above 21 percent, the central bank is expected to cut its key rate by 100 basis points to 14 percent at its policy meeting later today, according to a Reuters survey. “An experiment is underway and Erdogan is in charge of this experiment. Interest rates will be lowered as much as possible,” said economist Guldem Atabay of Istanbul Analytics. The bank has cut its key rate by 400 basis points to 15% since September as part of Erdogan’s plan to prioritize exports and loans, though opposition economists and lawmakers have widely criticized this policy as reckless. The bank has also intervened in the forex market four times in the past two weeks, selling dollars to slow the sale. It will announce its pricing decision at 11:00 GMT. According to the central bank, which targets 5% inflation, inflationary pressure is temporary and necessary to increase economic growth and balance the current account. But given the pound crash, economists are predicting inflation will soar to nearly 30% next year mainly due to soaring import prices. The central bank has announced that it will cut rates once more this month before taking a hiatus in January. Last month, he said he would consider “supplementing the use of the limited space” he had left to relax in December. Erdogan reshuffled the leadership of the central bank this year, largely firing orthodox policymakers and replacing them with like-minded officials, leaving his credibility in tatters, analysts said. The currency was also hit by the hawkish US Federal Reserve decision on Wednesday to end its bond buying stimulus in March and schedule three US interest rate hikes next year to combat the galloping inflation. The prospect of US tightening could increase pressure on emerging market currencies like the pound. Money markets see a good chance for a first Fed hike by May, followed by another hike in September and December, although the three-quarter point rate hikes will not be fully integrated until February 2023.

