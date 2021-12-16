Jokowi is expected to visit Ngawi Big Market on December 17, 2021





Ngawi (beritajatim.com) – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, is due to visit the Grand Marché of Ngawi (PBN) on Friday (12/17/2021). This visit is planned as an effort to revive the national economy (PEN) during the Covid-19 pandemic. The development project is also still accelerated by PT PP Urban as a partner. Regent Ngawi Ony Anwar Harsono, Police Chief of Ngawi Akbp I Wayan Winaya and representatives of Kodim 0805 Ngawi directly monitored the process of relocating traders from the market to a temporary shelter on Jalan Sultan Agung on Tuesday (12/14 / 2021). In this safe place, all traders temporarily empty their merchandise and dismantle all their stalls. On Jalan Sultan Agung which is the main access to Pasar Besar Ngawi (PBN) it must be sterile before the visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo on Friday (12/17/2021). The Regent also took the time to review the progress of PBN development. According to the Regent of Ngawi, Ony Anwar Harsono, in accordance with the directives of the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing, a lottery will be carried out for the relocation of traders from the market so that they are restored to their original condition and procedures and the placement of traders in the market will be the absolute prerogative of the regent so that an order of the regent will be taken. Meanwhile, regarding traders’ concerns about market security, his party will involve agents from Satpol PP and temporary police officers to participate in the security of the market. Until later, there will be additional rolling doors for the merchant kiosks. “The visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, is not only for the inauguration, but how this market can bring benefits and take advantage of the economic activities of people after the pandemic. Including the government’s efforts to restore the national economy (PEN) during the COVID-19 pandemic, ”said Ony. Meanwhile, so far the PBN development project which is one of the green buildings (BGH) will end on Wednesday (12/15/2021) from PT. Urban PP. However, during the works, the partner submitted four amendments until the contract value became Rp 80.2 billion.. [kun]

