Five WWF Pakistan workers monitoring forest protection die in car crash





WWF Pakistan called victims whose car plunged into a ravine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa “young and passionate environmentalists”

Five WWF workers died in a car crash in Pakistan on their way to monitor a forest protection program.

Forestry experts died when their vehicle plunged into a deep ravine in the Galiyat Range in the early hours of Wednesday. They were on their way to Nathiagali, a town nestled among the mountains and dense forests of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, northwest Pakistan.

WWF identified them as Aamir Saeed Khan, a provincial coordinator, Iftikhar Hussain, a campaign organizer, Atif Ali Khan, a geographic information systems analyst, Rafiullah, a forest surveyor and driver Farhan Afridi.

A spokesperson for WWF Pakistan told Climate Home News that the organization was “deeply affected by this tragic incident”.

“We have lost passionate young environmentalists and a seasoned forester who had been associated with the organization for years. For many of us, this loss is deeply personal. We still find it difficult to come to terms with the sudden loss of these precious lives and our hearts go out to their families. “

It is with great sadness that we inform you that five of our friends and colleagues, who were traveling to Nathiagali from Abbottabad, tragically died in a car accident earlier today. We would like to express our sincere condolences and our sorrow. May God keep us all safe.

WWF-Pakistan (@WWFPak) December 15, 2021

The employees were going to inspect a forest that is part of a World Bank-funded program to reduce emissions from deforestation and forest degradation, known as Redd +.

Climate Minister Malik Amin Aslam paid tribute to the victims of the tragedy on Twitter, saying: “May Allah bless their souls.

A Twitter user identifying himself as Anis replied: “Heartbroken for us. As a member of WWF we are unable to express our feelings in the face of this tragedy… They were the real heroes who were about to save Mother Earth for our future.

“Extremely tragic news. We at the KP Forest & Wildlife Department are indeed saddened by this tragedy, ”said Abid Majeed, a government official from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has made forest protection a key part of his presidency. Its “10 billion trees tsunami” program aims to plant 10 billion trees across the country and restore more than a million hectares of forest.

The program aims to increase resilience to climate impacts such as extreme precipitation, while absorbing CO2 from the atmosphere and creating jobs.

