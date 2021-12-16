Here is the profile of a giant industrial zone worth IDR 1,848 billion Jokowi-Luhut Pride





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo will perform revolutionary Green Industrial Park in North Kalimantan later this year. The project’s green zone is the largest industrial zone in the world with an investment of IDR 1,848 billion. The green industrial park is an industrial zone that operates by applying clean technology and production. In general, the green industrial zone is also involved in the treatment of waste and contributes to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. At least these areas have been initiated by several developed and developing countries, such as South Korea, Denmark, China, Thailand, up to Germany. North of Kalimantan, the Green Industrial Park is claimed to be the largest in the world. The industrial zone project owned by PT Kalimantan Industrial Park Indonesia (KIPI) and PT Kawasan Industri Kalimantan Indonesia (KIKI) would be the largest industrial zone in the world, with an area of ​​30,000 hectares. “The president is going revolutionary meeting 21 [Desember 2021] this ”, declared the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, during the Bisnis Indonesia Business Challenges, Wednesday (12/15/2021). As the name suggests, the industrial zone will use new and renewable energies as its main source of energy. Two of them are hydroelectricity and solar panel. In addition, electrical energy will also be taken care of using gaseous fuel. Luhut said the industrial zone required an investment of $ 132 billion, equivalent to Rs 1,848 billion. He also ensured that the financing of the project was entirely provided by the private sector without any guarantee from the government. The project is also slated for the completion of construction in 2024 and phased operations from 2023, 2024 to 2029. At the same time, an investment of US $ 132 billion is required for all stages of construction and marketing over the next 8 years. Several projects are planned in the region, such as petrochemical, electronic alumina, steel, new energy battery 1, new energy battery 2, industrial silicon, polycrystalline silicon, and solar panel. In addition, the aluminum industry is also expected to establish itself in the region. The project was also realized through cooperation between Indonesia, China and Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, President Jokowi had mentioned that the area was very attractive to the private sector, even though the new construction would be inaugurated next week. The project is also supported by new renewable energy plants. Jokowi said the industrial zone will be supported by hydroelectric power plants (PLTA) or hydroelectric power plants hydroelectricity of the Kayan River in North Kalimantan. “[Sumber] The energy of hydroelectricity in Kayan. The industry that will enter the queue turns out to be. I was surprised, “he said during a speech at the opening of the 10th Indo EBTKE ConEx 2021, Monday (11/22/2021). The project has also been called upon to respond to global demands for Green industry or green product. This means that the entire production process, from upstream to downstream, is based on clean technology. Indeed, the value of products using green energy is much higher than that using fossil energy. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

