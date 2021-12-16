Turkish and Ukrainian ultranationalists step up cooperation to challenge Russia – Greek City Times

The relationship between Kiev and Ankara is turning into an alliance as they strengthen their military, technological and political ties. However, such a development also contributes to the destabilization of the periphery of Russia and aims to encroach on Russian sovereignty and sphere of influence.

It is recalled that in 2015, members of the Turkish far-right and ultranationalist terrorist organization Gray Wolves, which were previously funded and aided by NATO’s Operation Gladio, are periodically used by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan to fight in regional conflicts and enforce Turkification in the areas they occupy, such as the Syrian province of Idlib. It is now reported that gray wolves are deployed on Ukraine’s border with Crimea, especially in the Kherson region. Indeed, Turkish extremists created a foothold for a possible aggression against Crimea and imposed a blockade.

One of the main organizers of the blockade, Lenur Islyamov, posted a photo with Turkish fighters on his social media page, along with the caption: Turkish patriots from the Bozkurtlar organization, commonly known as the Gray Wolves, gave us back visit during the blockade.

Austrias Contra Magazin announced the arrival of 300 fighters of Turkish descent from Turkey and neighboring countries to Mariupol in 2015-16. A little earlier, another unit recruited from the Turkish Tatar diaspora in Crimea followed the same route. Ukraine and Turkey were supposed to use these forces for acts of sabotage and terrorist activities against Russian sovereignty over Crimea and for military operations in Donbass.

The situation was repeated at the beginning of April this year when it again emerged that Ukraine was preparing for a war against the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in the Donbass. In early April, Libyan media reported that Turkey was ready to transfer up to 7,000 Syrian militants to the Donbass.

A week later, in mid-April, the military-oriented Telegram channel WarGonzo reported that Turkish special services in northern Syria were recruiting Russian-speaking terrorists for military operations alongside the Ukrainian military. It was then reported that a company of Turkish military had arrived in Mariupol to coordinate the terrorists.

According to WarGonzo, a battalion of North Caucasian jihadists who fled to Ukraine after the First and Second Chechen Campaigns has been formed. For Ukrainian national-chauvinism, such cooperation is not new. During the First Chechen War, far-right Ukrainian militias fought alongside Chechen terrorists against Russia.

Cooperation between Ukrainian and Turkish ultranationalists has a long and continuous history. In 2017, Syria Today uploaded a video of the Syrian army conducting a search operation near Deir ez-Zor. The Syrian army found traces of Ukrainian nationals in the ranks of ISIS in one of the buildings. Kiev has denied sending Ukrainian nationals to the Middle East, saying instead they are trying to prevent this kind of transit. However, Kiev continuously expresses its support for Turkey’s activities in Syria, including the occupation of Idlib.

During the last years of the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War, Ukrainian officials expressed moral support for the Turkish-Azerbaijani alliance against Armenian forces. The Turkish-Azerbaijani victory has been openly called a model for Ukraine to follow regarding Crimea and Donbass. In turn, the leader of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Ukraine, Hikmet Javadov, who in 2014 took an active anti-Moscow stance, said Ukraine needs the help of Turkey and the Turkish world to defeat the Russia and make the Donbass.

Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation in Central Asia is not ignored either. In September, while crossing the Russian-Ukrainian border, an illegal immigrant from Uzbekistan was arrested. He had a map and spy equipment sewn into his clothes and during the interrogation it turned out that he worked for the Ukrainian special services. A few days earlier, the Uzbek authorities had announced the detention of 12 members of the terrorist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir who were operating in Ukraine under the leadership of Kyrgyz national Mahmudjon Kholdarov. It can be assumed that the Central Asian strategy of Ukrainian special services and other departments is coordinated with Ankara to build a united Turkish world in order to challenge Russia’s sphere of influence.

Finally, a recent conference was held in Turkey, entitled: South Azerbaijan is not Iran, and was held in the presence of the chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). ‘Erdoan in Kocaeli province, Yunus Emre, and the secretary of the Gray Wolves party in the same province. Although the conference mainly focused on Azerbaijani claims to Iranian territory, it is not excluded that a Pan-Turkic map with the symbols of gray wolves was on display and included Crimea and Dagestan as part of the ambition. of Ankara to expand its territory.

It is not yet clear how the Gray Wolves reconcile their claims to Crimea with Ukrainian claims.

Nonetheless, there is a decades-long history of Turkish and Ukrainian ultra-nationalists cooperating to fight and challenge Russia in its traditional sphere of influence. This has only intensified since the so-called Maidan Revolution in 2014. The Ukrainian state is now dominated by the influence and power of far-right militias and their allies in the military. Meanwhile, Erdoan is often depicted making the Gray Wolves hand symbol and is part of a coalition government with the Nationalist Movement Party, the political wing of the Gray Wolves.

This marriage between Ukrainian and Turkish ultranationalists, who now rule their respective countries, is a force that only aims to pressure and challenge Russia in Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, the Middle East and Central Asia. In this way, NATO is also pleased that one of its most important member states and its non-member partners are now coordinating closely against Russia.

