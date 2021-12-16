Vaccinate your children during the holidays to avoid the closure of schools in January

England’s chief medical officer said the British had to be realistic and “records will be broken a lot in the coming weeks as rates continue to rise.

It seems the delta that has been with us for a while is still flat and the growth is omicron, Professor Chris Whitty said. So we have two overlapping epidemics, an existing, pretty much flat delta epidemic, and a very rapidly growing omicron epidemic on top of it.

He explained that the existence of effective vaccines and boosters was what was going on for us, but told his colleagues in the NHS that there would be a substantial number of hospitalizations and that would become apparent “soon enough. after Christmas”.

Quite depressing

But warning of potential problems with the NHS workforce, he said the expected spike in omicron cases is likely to lead many people, including healthcare workers, to fall ill in same time.

We could end up with some pretty big gaps in short-term rotations, he said. Considering the struggles my colleagues in health and social services have had over the past two years, to say this is quite depressing, because they really, really had to get up and come back again and again.

The reality is that this speed of onset is going to lead to many people falling ill simultaneously and we have to be realistic about this.

On Wednesday, the schools minister confirmed that schools will have to stagger their return to January so that all students can take a lateral flow test under staff supervision before classes start.

Alex Burghart told the House of Commons that high schools will have a little flexibility at the start of the term so they can oversee on-site testing for students.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said some schools have had to cancel practice exams that were scheduled to take place in the first week of the January quarter in order to oversee the lateral flow tests.

there is frustration

The government is pretty clear that it wants physical testing to take place at school sites at the start of the term, he said. In reality, if you are doing the tests correctly that is to say the students do not mix before taking the tests, you will have to have a phased start, it is a price to pay.

There is some frustration, some schools had planned to do mock exams at the start of the term and had already employed proctors.

The latest official figures show that the number of children forced to stay at home due to school closures has more than doubled in a fortnight.

The data relate to last Thursday, when 3,000 students were learning remotely because their school was completely closed, up from 1,400 two weeks earlier.

The latest statistics from the Ministry of Education also reveal that nearly a quarter of a million children are now out of school (236,000) for reasons related to Covid, up from 208,000 a fortnight ago.

This includes 109,400 with a confirmed case of Covid and almost as many still 90,900 with a suspected case.

Mr Burghart said the government is committed to ensuring that schools open normally in January, adding: The classroom is the best place for the development of children and youth. Protecting education remains our top priority.