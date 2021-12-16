Turkiye increases national minimum wage by 50% in 2022

Quick news

The increase, which will take effect next month, brings the country’s minimum wage to 4,250 Turkish Lira per month, or about $ 275.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Turkiye will increase the minimum wage by 50.4% as of January 1.

The monthly net minimum wage will be 4,250 Turkish Lira ($ 275), Erdogan said Thursday.

“In 2022, the lowest minimum wage figure will be 4,250 Turkish lira. This figure will be higher, depending on whether the employee is married or not and the number of children he has.

“The 50 percent increase brings the minimum wage to the highest figure in 50 years. I hope the new amount will be good for our employees, our employers and our country,” Erdogan said.

“I think that with this increase, we have shown our determination not to overwhelm our employees in the face of price increases,” said Erdogan.

The minimum monthly wage for 2021 was 2,826 Turkish Lira.

Erdogan also announced that starting next year Turkiye will abolish income taxes and stamps levied on the minimum wage.

He said the government was determined to put an end to the uncertainty caused by exchange rate fluctuations and the resulting sky-high price increases, as soon as possible.

Turkey’s annual inflation stood at 21.31% in November, while the 12-month average consumer price hike was 17.71%.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies