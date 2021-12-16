Boris Johnson braces for close parliamentary by-election

Boris Johnson is preparing for a sharp parliamentary by-election on Thursday that will increase the pressure on his prime minister if the Tories lose to the Liberal Democrats.

He is already reeling from his biggest Tory rebellion since becoming Prime Minister in 2019 after 101 Tory MPs voted Tuesday against the government’s plan for Covid-19 vaccine passports for major events.

Although most rebel Tories insisted the vote was only for their objections to the new coronavirus restrictions for England amid the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, Johnson’s authority was significantly damaged.

In addition to the by-election in North Shropshire, Johnson also faces pressure on Downing Street parties held last year when London was under strict Covid restrictions, including one where he hosted a quiz night .

Johnson said at a press conference in Downing Street on Wednesday: “I understand people’s feelings on principle about what they see as an infringement of freedom.”

But he added that he would not change his political approach, which he said centered on the priorities on which “the public has focused”.

An influential minister said Johnson “shouldn’t feel the least bit safe” after nearly half of his backbenchers turned on him. “He should be worried that something is fundamentally wrong and unless it is corrected immediately, all goodwill is exhausted,” he added.

Johnson will immediately focus on the North Shropshire by-election, the result of which is expected early Friday morning, and where the Tories are defending a 22,949 majority following the resignation of disgraced ex-cabinet minister Owen Paterson.

The Liberal Democrats, who came third from the seat in the 2019 general election, are hoping to take what is supposed to be a super-secure Tory constituency.

Party leader Ed Davey said the race was “neck and neck” and “the momentum is now with the Lib Dems.” Bookmakers agree with him.

The senior conservatives expect a close result. A senior party official praised Tory candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst, but said: “Could we have a worse backdrop for the poor guy?

A Tory MP who campaigned in North Shropshire added: ‘It’s going to be tight but I think we’ll just take it. And if we hold it, Boris can breathe a little easier. But another high-ranking conservative said, “We are going to lose.”

It will all depend on whether many Conservative voters choose to stay at home or change allegiance to the Lib Dems.

A senior Lib Dem official said “a lot rests on the soft Tories who quit their party and Boris Johnson,” adding that the fact that their party even had a chance “shows the trouble the Tories are in.”

Outside of the by-elections, Johnson is being asked to restart his Downing Street operation and improve relations with his MPs following Tuesday’s rebellion in the House of Commons.

On Wednesday, a delegation from the right-wing group 92 of Tory MPs asked Johnson to subdue his No.10 team. A former minister said: ‘He needs to get rid of the sixths who seem to be running things and bring in someone heavy for help him. Boris must be managed.

Senior Tories are also urging Johnson to clear the office of Tory whips: the members of government who go about their business in the House of Commons.

“The office of the whips is weak,” said a former minister. “Some members were not called by their whip before the vote. No wonder they didn’t have a clue what was going on.

Dozens of Tory MPs have not been contacted by whips, people briefed on the situation said, especially those first elected in 2019. One called the operation “totally onerous and heavy “, claiming that 20 deputies had been” totally failed “.

The fragility of Johnson’s position was evidenced by the way each officer on the influential 1922 committee of Conservative backbenchers voted against the government on vaccine passports.

Letters of no confidence in the Prime Minister were reportedly given to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee, but the total would be significantly lower than the 54 required to trigger a vote on Johnson’s position. If he lost such a vote, there would be a leadership race for the Conservative Party.

A Conservative MP said: “Some letters have already been sent and I’m sure more will be sent if we don’t win the by-election. But it’s not too late for him to change things.

Most Tory MPs appeared to side with Johnson by filling the benches behind him during the Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons on Wednesday.

Johnson’s allies hope the pressure on his leadership dissipates as MPs disperse across the country for their Christmas recess on Thursday, making it more difficult for them to coordinate any action against the PM.

Opinions are divided in Westminster on the seriousness of the Tory rebellion against Johnson. A member of the government said he was “in big trouble”, adding that the mood was “very mischievous” and “much worse than number 10 thinks”.

Most MPs believe his future could be determined if he has to recall the Commons at Christmas to approve new coronavirus restrictions, which would be deeply unpopular with many backbench conservatives and therefore likely to further destabilize him .

“The boss has a problem, hasn’t he?” Said a former curator. “The trouble he finds himself in depends on what happens next, whether we meet here next week or are asked in January to vote for more restrictions.”