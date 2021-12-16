Don’t give your FBI director a loyalty test, Donald Trump was told





In this daily series, Newsweek explores the stages leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot.

After the matter was settled and the Electoral College vote was over, all of Washington seemed to sigh in relief on December 16.

General Services Administration administrator Emily Murphy spoke to the Federal News Network. “I was neither choosing nor certifying the winner of the presidential election. Instead, it is the role of the administrator under the Presidential Transition Act to determine… what resources and services should be put to use. disposition of the candidate apparently selected to help him in the event of a presidential transition, “she said in her first public interview since the elections.

“The real winner of the presidential election is clearly determined by the electoral process outlined in the Constitution,” added Murphy, clearly relieved that his outsized role in the presidential race is over.

On the same day, the Congressional Joint Committee on Groundbreaking Ceremonies announced that the official groundbreaking ceremony would take place on January 20, 2021. Due to COVID, the ceremony would have limited live attendance, but at least it didn’t There was no longer any dispute over who would be sworn in.

It was also reported that the White House board office had “strongly” advised President Donald Trump against sacking FBI Director Christopher Wray, who he had been beaten against. The council’s office, according to NBC News, said such a dismissal would risk “creating the perception that a” loyalty test “” is required for a job which “has traditionally maintained its independence from the White House.” .

White House lawyers have advised Donald Trump not to give the FBI director a loyalty test. President Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on January 7, 2020. SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

The FBI has announced that it is beginning investigations to gather intelligence and identify, disrupt and prosecute SolarWinds hackers.

Operation Warp Speed, a continuation of the COVID vaccine many doubted, was also bearing fruit, with Pfizer vaccines starting to move into this country and become widely available to healthcare workers. The Food and Drug Administration said the Moderna vaccine “was very effective”; it was on track to be the second to be cleared for emergency use. And congressional leaders have said they are close to a deal on a $ 900 billion coronavirus stimulus package.

The country seemed to be returning to normal. And yet President Trump still hadn’t officially conceded the election, and COVID was raging.

Representative Mo Brooks (R-AL) announced he would lead efforts to overthrow the Electoral College by challenging the certification of the vote. The Pentagon’s statement that he was taking a “vacation break” from all transition meetings until Jan. 1 was immediately denounced by Camp Biden. “There is no time to waste,” said Yohannes Abraham, executive director of the transition team.

Recognizing both Biden’s victory and an archery of the new administration, Trump’s Education Secretary Betsy DeVos reportedly urged career workers to “be the resistance” when the new administration arrived .

And Dr Joseph Varon, head of the intensive care unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, said half of his staff said they would not receive the COVID vaccine “for political reasons.” the harbinger of things to come.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Capitol Police Intelligence Store completed its first special event assessment for Jan.6. The assessment (number 21-A-0468) said there was “no specific known threat related to the Joint Session of Congress – Electoral College Voting Certification.” “

“NO indication on social media for specific threats or comments regarding the joint session of Congress,” the assessment said. He acknowledged that “the threat of disruptive actions or violence cannot be ruled out”.

“At this time,” the assessment said, Capitol Police were only aware of two planned protests, one by a pro-Trump group and the other by a pro-Biden group.

The December 16 rating would be updated three times before January 6. Each update includes recently collected information and new information on approved events. But the congressional investigation later found that Capitol Police intelligence “did not convey the full extent of known information to USCP leaders, rank-and-file officers or enforcement partners. laws “.

Social networks were filled with threatening information and calls for violence. The Congressional investigation concluded that although the Intelligence Division “had information about the potential for violence on Capitol Hill on January 6, [it] did not convey the full extent “of the threat to the bosses.

