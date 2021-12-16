Erdogan: pound plunges as Turkey cuts interest rates again





ISTANBUL (Reuters) – The Turkish lira hit new lows on Thursday after the central bank fired the latest round of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s “war for economic independence” by cutting interest rates for the fourth consecutive month .

The cut in the main rate to 14 from 15 percent comes against an annual inflation rate that has exceeded 20 percent and is expected to rise further in the coming weeks.

The pound was trading down more than five percent after the announcement.

“The accompanying statement suggests the easing cycle will be on hold early next year but, even so, the lira will remain under pressure and capital controls are likely,” consultancy firm Capital said. Economics in a research note.

The pound has lost more than half of its value since January – and nearly 40% since early November – as policymakers bow to Erdogan’s wishes to lower borrowing costs despite soaring inflation.

This unorthodox approach has destroyed the value of people’s savings and thrown sections of Turkish society below the official poverty line.

One dollar could buy three lire in 2016 and 7.43 lire on January 1. It was worth 15.60 lire on Thursday after opening the week around the 13.80 mark.

Erdogan called for “patience” and argued that his approach will eventually make Turkey less dependent on external factors such as the scale of foreign investment and the price of imported commodities.

He also pledged to increase the net minimum wage by 50 percent from next year. It will amount to 4,250 lire, or a current value of around $ 275 (240 euros).

“We are determined to end (the price fluctuations) as soon as possible,” he said in a televised address.

– Break possible? – Analysts and diplomats believe Erdogan triggered his pro-growth policy in an attempt to revive declining approval numbers ahead of the general election slated for the next 18 months.

The veteran Turkish leader is trying to tackle soaring inflation by cutting borrowing costs – the exact opposite of what countries usually do in similar situations.

Central banks around the world are currently raising rates or cutting back on their cheap money policies to tackle consumer price hikes caused by factors linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkey’s central bank has pledged to reassess “all aspects of the policy framework” during the first three months of 2022.

But analysts weren’t sure what the review would entail.

“I think the central bank should explain this,” JPMorgan Chase chief economist for Turkey, Yarkin Cebeci, told BloombergHT television.

“I really don’t know if they’ll develop a new policy or try a new experiment.”

– “Unchained” – Erdogan cited China as an example as he pushes for economic growth at all costs.

China has lowered the value of its currency to encourage exports and achieve spectacular rates of economic expansion for most of the past two decades.

This created a new middle class that has helped China achieve more sustainable consumption-driven growth.

The Turkish economy also grew at an annual rate of 7.4% between July and September.

But most analysts believe Erdogan’s attempts to boost employment and propel economic expansion through cheap exports risk ending in social unrest.

Official data shows that the price of basic products such as pasta and potatoes has increased by around 50% compared to November 2020.

A senior Western official said Erdogan felt “unleashed” after stacking the central bank with allies and toppling ministers who refused to subscribe to his unconventional views.

“There is no one around him who can control his core belief any longer, whether it comes from his Islamic principles, or his merchant mentality, or a combination of the two – he sincerely believes it will work.” , said the Western official. .

