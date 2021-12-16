The American system is no match for Donald Trump





Democrats hate being reminded that the savior of American democracy is Mike Pence, the former Vice President, whose loyalty to Donald Trump lasted until the moment it mattered. Luckily for the republic, Pence on Jan.6 withstood a pincer assault from Trump and a mob that trashed Capitol Hill to overturn the election result.

“You can go down in history as a patriot or. . . like a cat, ”Trump Pence warned. Pence chose the former and confirmed the certification of the Electoral College. But for him, Joe Biden might not be president.

It would be wrong to attribute such resilience to the American system as a whole. Other democracies, including South Korea, Peru, Lithuania, Paraguay and Brazil, have removed presidents this century and, in some cases, jailed them. Nicolas Sarkozy, the former French president, was sentenced to one year in prison (to be served at home) in September for illegal campaign financing. Compared to Trump, most of their transgressions were trivial. Other democracies, some young and wobbly, have shown themselves to be much more capable of sanctioning abuses of power.

The absence of consequences makes it more likely that what Trump tried to do will happen again. Most of the blame for America’s Democratic retreat lies with Trump and the Republican Party, which has backed its false claim that Biden stole the 2020 election. Republican-led states have also passed bills. that would facilitate the annulment of the result of an election. Such efforts, in turn, will make it easier for sympathetic American judges to accept the legality letter and ignore the underlying spirit of subversion.

But a great deal of blame also lies with Biden, whose otherwise admirable tendency to see no evil and hear no evil is a handicap in these times. The same goes for Merrick Garland, the US Attorney General, who considers his primary duty to restore the independence of the Department of Justice after four years of routine interference from Trump. Trump’s last attorney general, Bill Barr, deserves the second prize in Pence for refusing the first’s pleas to challenge the 2020 election result. Like Pence, Barr responded to Trump’s whims until it counted.

Garland, a former judge, is the mirror image of Barr. He is very respectful of his principles in his daily work and yet he is in grave danger of missing the big picture. It doesn’t matter whether you call what happened on January 6 an “attempted coup”, an “insurgency” or a failed putsch – my favorite description. History teaches us that democracies that fail to protect themselves with the full force of the law are flirting with extinction.

As an “institutionalist,” Garland is averse to suing a former president despite having ample evidence to do so. In 2019, Special Advocate Robert Mueller clearly documented 10 instances where Trump obstructed justice. Barr torpedoed this report. Having stepped down, Trump is no longer immune from prosecution.

For every inaction, Biden and Garland have reasonable excuses. They can report the ongoing House of Representatives investigation through January 6, which this week uncovered further incriminating evidence. Yet Congress has little executive power. Garland took his time agreeing to prosecute Steve Bannon, the former Trump strategist, for contempt of Congress charges for ignoring his subpoenas. Bannon’s trial will not begin until next July. If he loses, he can appeal. The clock is on Trump’s side. Halfway through next November, Republicans are expected to return to the House and close their investigation. Would Garland then grab the nettle?

Biden may blame the calculations of a Republican-Democratic Senate at 50:50 for its failure to pass bills to protect the U.S. electoral process. This week, the Senate found a way around the 60-vote obstruction to lift the US debt ceiling by a simple majority vote. Protecting democracy seems to be a lower priority than avoiding a market crisis.

In his defense, Biden can also point the finger at public opinion, which seems indifferent to the country’s retreat. As Jay Inslee, a Democratic governor, recently put it, “The American psyche failed to recognize that we were one vice president of a coup.

It may be beyond the imagination of Americans to accept that their system is in danger. Countries with radically different histories, like South Korea, find this much easier. But the facts are staring the United States in the face. What happened on January 6 has so far gone unpunished, meaning he is likely to face trial again.

