Xi Jinping doesn’t know what to do after bursting real estate bubble

Xi Jinping wants you to know that he has the Chinese economy under control, a point he re-emphasized last week when the Communist Party released its high-level economic strategy for next year. But does he really do it? Funny you should ask.

The Chinese economy has reached a perilous phase. Data for November, released this week, shows a slowdown in investment and consumption. New housing prices are slipping down and real estate investment is slowing. The only bright spot, an increase in industrial production, is not so bright. Its 3.8% year-on-year growth beat expectations, but it still represents an unusually low level for China, although output is expected to recover quickly now that energy supply issues that have hurt production in China. fall have been resolved.

The economy is taking a hit from Xi’s biggest economic project of last year, a controlled implosion of the oversized Chinese real estate market. The loudest kaboom came from Evergrande Group, a real estate developer in debt to the tune of around $ 300 billion who finally defaulted on a bond payment earlier this month. The company appears to have entered a form of government-run administration, and Beijing likely has the means to impose most of the losses on foreign bondholders and state-owned domestic banks. But it bodes well for uncertainty, disruption and possibly loss for some middle-class homebuyers and the small businesses that supply Evergrande and other real estate companies.

The long-term goal of Mr. Xis’ demolition efforts is to pivot the economy from over-reliance on investment in housing and infrastructure to a greater emphasis on domestic consumption. The problem has always been what economic model would come next and how the Communist Party would handle an inevitably messy transition.

Which brings us to the Central Economic Work Conference last week, the political conference in which Mr. Xi presented his broad roadmap for next year. This makes the read less heartwarming than many reviewers seem to think.

The interpretation of the good news among the Chinese bulls is predicated on the idea that Mr. Xi will continue with the real estate reshuffle that China needs while providing enough stimulus to keep all the booms from disrupting the rest of the economy too much. . The conference statement includes the phrase houses are for living, not for speculation, which has become the mantra of the housing market crackdown and signals that it will continue.

Read more Political economy

Meanwhile, the document offers many clues to plans for more active economic recovery over the coming year. For example, local governments will need to invest in more infrastructure, one of Beijing’s traditional ploys to boost economic growth. Chinese observers interpret this clause and similar clauses as a sign that the party will use both fiscal and monetary policy to cushion the blow of the real estate overhaul, in other words, Mr. Xi has everything under control.

The problem with this rosy view is the third major piece of the economic roadmap: what appears to be growing hostility to private capital. The report of the working conference talks about preventing what is variously translated as the savage growth of capital or the barbaric growth of capital. This appears to be aimed at private capital, since in the same section, Xi commits to consolidating and developing the public sector of the economy in accordance with his concentration of resources in state-owned enterprises.

This is a piece with Xi’s other big project, the suppression of the Chinese private sector. This year, Beijing cracked down on raising capital abroad by companies in industries ranging from carpooling to online tutoring. Tech companies have been subjected to intrusive regulatory inspections over their collection and use of data, and Beijing appears poised to step up antitrust enforcement against companies it considers oversized.

The obvious and so far unanswered questions are: If Mr. Xi doesn’t want capital flowing into real estate, and he doesn’t want capital flowing into China’s productive private sector, either, where does he expect him to end up? And how does he plan to increase living standards and consumption with them while starving the private sector that has fueled so much Chinese prosperity?

The real danger in Mr. Xis’ bet on the real estate market has never been the real downsizing of the bloated housing sector, which has increasingly become an obstacle to growth anyway. It was that Mr. Xi would struggle to find a viable alternative home for China’s economic resources and energies. Beijing still lacks a good plan for this most important task for 2022 and beyond.