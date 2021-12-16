Politics
PM Modi tells BJP MPs over breakfast
Text size:
New Delhi: Queuing at the airport rather than going straight to the lounge to rest, improve social awareness and meet people more regularly, organize more sporting and cultural events, these are some tips that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given to the deputies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) when he met them on Wednesday.
Modi hosted a breakfast with BJP MPs from the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka Wednesday.
Modi from asked MPs to shy away from their habit of going straight to the lounge to rest and told them to queue at the airport. He even said that in the meantime they should take the opportunity to greet people and strike up a conversation with them at understand what they want from them and the government, said a senior BJP leader who was present at the meeting.
The prime minister, who regularly meets with MPs during the session of parliament, also called on lawmakers to improve their communication with the public and devise new ways to connect with them.
The Prime Minister said it was important to take people’s pulse and act on it. He said we should focus on organizing more cultural and sporting programs that can be opened to the people for free, a source added.
I’m here for you
The Prime Minister insisted that there is nothing better than reaching out and meeting the public.
He (PM) said, I’m here for you to win the election, but you also have to do your part and meet people more regularly. He asked us to organize more meetings with people and understand what they expect from the government, what their expectations are, the source said.
The Prime Minister also told us to take this opportunity to present the work done by the government. He even jokingly told MPs to smile and don’t frown, he added.
Over breakfast, the Prime Minister asked MPs to identify political talent in their constituencies and focus on their training.
He asked MPs about the programs they have run in their constituencies and what kind of support and help they need from the party and the government, the source said.
The Prime Minister also asked us to highlight issues of national importance inside and outside Parliament. As MPs, he said it was important to convey to people the actions taken by the government and the kind of discussion taking place in the parliament for the development of the country, he added.
On December 11, Prime Minister Modi met with deputies from the northeast.
(Edited by Saikat Niyogi)
