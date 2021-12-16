Trump annoyed by Meadows calling his hair a ‘mess’ when he had COVID-19





Trump is upset that Mark Meadows wrote about his appearance when he had COVID-19. Meadows wrote in his new book that Trump had “red stripes” in his eyes and “his hair was messy.” “This guy is talking about what I look like, in my bedroom,” Trump told an adviser, according to The Post. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump is unhappy with ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows because he wrote in his new book about how Trump looked while sick with COVID-19, report says from the Washington Post published Wednesday.

Meadows wrote that Trump had “red streaks” in his eyes and “his hair was a mess” while he was sick and in bed in the White House. Meadows also described Trump as wearing a t-shirt, which was “the first time I’ve seen him other than a golf shirt or a suit jacket.”

“This guy is talking about what I look like in my bedroom,” Trump complained to an adviser recently, according to The Post.

Meadows had gone to Trump’s room to convince him to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he could receive additional treatment for COVID-19. Trump was hesitant, but ultimately agreed, according to Meadows.

These scenes are taken from Meadows’ book “The Chief’s Chief,” which came out last week and made national headlines with new revelations that Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on September 26, 2020, three days before. his first presidential debate against the then Democratic candidate. Information from Joe Biden that was not disclosed to the public at the time. Meadows, worried that this was a false positive result, advised Trump to take a second test, which came back negative, Meadows wrote. Trump attended a campaign rally, debate and other events, potentially coming into contact with some 500 people after testing positive, The Post found.

But days later, when Trump’s aide Hope Hicks and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive, Trump was tested again and the result was positive, which he announced on October 1. He was taken to Walter Reed’s house the next day.

Meadows praises Trump and portrays him in a positive light in the book, but some of its content has bowled the former president upside down. In a statement earlier this month, Trump said that “the story of me having COVID before or during the first debate is Fake News. In fact, a test found that I did not have COVID before the debate. “. The Post also previously reported that Trump was “furious” that Meadows included the anecdote in his book.

