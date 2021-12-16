United States imposes sanctions on China for abuses against Uyghurs

WASHINGTON The Biden administration on Thursday announced it was imposing new sanctions on several Chinese biotechnology and surveillance companies and government entities for actions in Xinjiang province, the latest move against Beijing for human rights violations Uyghur Muslims in the western region of the country.

The Commerce Department is targeting the Chinese Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its 11 research institutes that focus on using biotechnology to support the Chinese military.

The move will prevent US companies from selling components to unlicensed entities.

The scientific pursuit of biotechnology and medical innovation can save lives. Unfortunately, the PRC (People’s Republic of China) chooses to use these technologies to control its people and suppress members of ethnic and religious minorities, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement. We cannot allow US products, technologies and software that support medical science and biotechnical innovation to be diverted to uses contrary to US national security,

The Treasury Department is also expected to impose sanctions on several Chinese entities, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the measures that will be announced soon.

The official, explaining the actions of the Commerce Department, noted that the US intelligence services have established that Beijing has set up a high-tech surveillance system across Xinjiang that uses biometric facial recognition and has collected samples of DNA of all residents, ages 12 to 65, in Xinjiang as part of a systematic effort to suppress Uyghurs.

The department, in a rule detailing its decision, said that a review by several federal agencies determined that the Chinese academy and research institutes are using biotechnology processes to support Chinese military end-uses and end-users, including including the so-called brain control weapons.

The Treasury Department also announced a ban on U.S. investment in Chinese facial recognition company SenseTime last week, fearing the technology could be used to oppress Uyghurs.

The White House announced last week that it would organize a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, citing gross human rights violations and atrocities committed by China in Xinjiang. American athletes will continue to compete, but Biden will not send the usual contingent of dignitaries.

The administration also said this week that it supports bipartisan legislation banning imports into the United States from Xinjiang unless companies can demonstrate that the goods were not produced through forced labor.

China has denied any abuse and said the steps it has taken are necessary to fight terrorism and a separatist movement.

-Aamer Madhani