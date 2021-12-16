Erdogan and Musk discuss electric vehicles and the Turkiyes space program





Quick news Turkiyes Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Tesla CEO Elon Musk discussed electric vehicles, long-term investments and measures to improve existing cooperation during a video call. Erdogan and Musk also discussed common actions that can be taken regarding lithium batteries in Turkiyes’ first TOGG household electric vehicle. (AA)

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Elon Musk hosted a video call and spoke on various issues, including the digital economy and the Turkiye National Space Program. President Erdogan and Musk on Thursday discussed cooperation between public and private sector institutions in Turkiye and businesses in Musk in different fields, especially satellite and space technologies, according to the Turkiye Communications Directorate. The talk also focused on electric vehicles, long-term investments and measures to improve existing cooperation. In addition to common actions that can be taken regarding the lithium batteries of Turkiye TOGG’s first domestic electric vehicle, the process of launching Turkiye’s Turksat 5B communications satellite into orbit was also discussed. READ MORE: Turkish President and SpaceX CEO discuss cooperation Musk, the founder of electric car maker Tesla and space exploration company SpaceX, visited Turkiye in November 2017, which opened the door for cooperation on the use of the company’s rocket launchers. . The cooperation resulted in the recent launch of the fifth-generation Turkiye satellite Turksat 5A by SpaceX with a Falcon 9 rocket from the company’s base in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Turkiye launched the Turksat 5-A satellite into space via SpaceX in January. READ MORE:

Turkey launches fifth-generation Turksat 5A satellite Source: TRTWorld and agencies

