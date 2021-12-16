Kim Kardashian regrets asking Kanye West to take off the MAGA cap





Kim Kardashian regrets the way she handled her ex-husband Kanye West’s support for Donald Trump.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed in a new interview with reporter Bari Weiss that she now thinks the cancel culture mentality is ridiculous.

Why should he take this [MAGA hat] if that’s what he believes in? Why can’t he wear this on TV? Kardashian, 41, asked. Half the country voted for him, so clearly other people like him.

“If I worried about every last thing someone said and had to try and change it, then I would never be me,” she added. “Anyone wouldn’t be them!” “

Kardashian explained that because she’s not much of a rule breaker, the public reaction West received really affected her – which is why she asked the rapper to stop wearing her Make America hat. Great Again.

Kim Kardashian has said she regrets the way she handled Kanye West’s support for Donald Trump.GC Images; CNB

I was very nervous, Kardashian admitted. I didn’t want him to wear the red hat.

I remember other people were around and it became something he wasn’t going to continue on because he wanted to be who he is, she added. I’m very neutral, but that night I was very energetic with him, and I had an argument with him like, You have to take that hat off.

Kardashian then called the crop cancellation the most ridiculous thing, saying she saw people on both sides of the political aisle at dinner discussing their thoughts on it on rehabilitation and free speech. .

“I’ve never really been in the culture of cancellation,” she said.

West, seen here meeting with Trump in 2018, has come under heavy criticism for supporting the president.AFP via Getty Images

At Thanksgiving this year, West, 44, shared in a now-deleted Instagram prayer post that his wife “didn’t like me wearing the red hat.”

“Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family,” recalled the rapper, who shares children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with Kardashian. . “I made myself and our family a target by not aligning with the Hollywood political stance and it was difficult for our marriage.

Page Six broke the news that Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after seven years of marriage.

When they were still together, Kardashian expressed support for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, but then worked alongside the Trump administration once in the White House on issues such as reform of the House. criminal justice.

Kardashian also met with Trump to promote efforts to help those released from prison find jobs and stay on track. Bloomberg

My first call was for Ivanka Trump, Kardashian told Weiss about her efforts to ask for the pardon of Alice Marie Johnson. I said, you are a woman. I am sure you can understand as a mother. She was so empathetic and understood.

Kardashian said Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner “really did research” Johnson’s case and “supported the president.”

Earlier this week, Kardashian also revealed to fans that she finally passed the California Baby Bar exam, which took her one step closer to being a lawyer.

