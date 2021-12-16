Quick-witted stranger saves man’s life after spotting signs of heart attack





A quick-witted stranger saved a man’s life after spotting signs that he was suffering from a heart attack at a bodybuilding show.

Imran Khan noticed that the enthusiast looked rather ill as he walked around the Arnold Sports Festival in September.

He immediately called the man, 28, at his booth in Birmingham where he hooked him up to an electrocardiogram (ECG) to check his heart, Birmingham Live reports.

Mr Khan, who was at the show offering visitors free blood and health testing at a booth operated by Supplements Needs, said he noticed the man was pale, tired and had swollen ankles.

Read more related articles

Mr Khan, 52, said: I saw it from a distance but immediately recognized the signs of a heart attack.

I checked his heart and couldn’t quite believe it when the results showed he was in the middle of a heart attack as he sat in front of me.

The victim, a father, who did not want to be named, said: I couldn’t believe him when he told me I was having a heart attack.

Imran Khan (Image: Birmingham Live)

I felt a little weak all day, but put it down to a strict workout regimen for an upcoming bodybuilding show I was on.

Mr Khan immediately got me into a cab and sent me to Heartlands Hospital where A&E doctors confirmed I had just had a mild heart attack.

Read more related articles

I was kept there for four nights while they did other tests as tests showed I had permanent heart damage from steroid use. It was the shock of my life.

Without Mr. Khan, I probably wouldn’t be here today.

He added that doctors at the hospital said he might have died of a heart attack if he had waited longer to get to the hospital.

The victim said he took steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs in preparation for a competition and that was what caused his heart to stop.

And he warned others of the dangers of steroid use that nearly killed him.

I have stopped taking them now and I feel much better, he says.

Their use is so widespread, but I have told everyone that they are just not worth your life.

Mr Khan, one of the country’s leading steroid abuse experts whose clients include top athletes and MMA fighters, said: It is tempting for athletes to take steroids to improve their performance, but their use is more and more common among ordinary gym users.

Men and women who just want to look good and want a short haircut.

Steroid use is not a shortcut and can be fatal if not properly managed.

A number of top powerlifters have recently died from steroid abuse.

Read more related articles

Its growing problem and worrying users seem to be getting younger and younger.

Mr Khan, from Hockley, said: “Birmingham is quickly gaining a reputation for easy availability of steroids. Doctors call it Steroid City, it’s so prevalent here.”

Recent deaths from steroid abuse include a former Mr. Olympia.

Don’t miss the latest news from across Scotland and beyond – Sign up for our daily newsletter here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/stranger-saves-bodybuilder-mans-life-25719804 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos