PM Modi on Swarnim Vijay Diwas

New Delhi: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Diwas, recalled the great value and sacrifices of the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and the Indian Armed Forces and said that together we have fought and defeated the forces of oppression.

Speaking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said: “The 50th Vijay Diwas, I remember the great courage and sacrifice of the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and the brave of the Indian armed forces. Together we have fought and defeated the oppressive forces. The presence of Rashtrapati Ji in Dhaka is of special importance to every Indian. Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind will attend Bangladesh’s 50th Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka today as a guest of honor.

Swarnim Vijay Varsh commemorates 50 years of India’s victory in the 1971 war and the formation of Bangladesh.

Last year, on December 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit the Eternal Flame Swarnim Vijay Mashaal at the National War Memorial.

He also lit four flames that had to cross in different directions. Since then, these four flames have crossed the whole country, including to Siachen, Kanyakumari, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Longewala, Rann of Kutch, Agartala.

The flames were transported to key combat areas as well as to the homes of Bravery Award winners and 1971 war veterans.

Today, at the Tribute Ceremony, these four flames will be merged by the Prime Minister with the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial.

