Why Kim Kardashian regrets arguing with Kanye West over Donald Trump’s MAGA hat

Kanye West was shunned by many when he decided to wear a red MAGA hat to support Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” in 2018 – but his ex-wife Kim Kardashian regrets being one of them. they.

Appearing on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast Thursday, Kardashian was asked if she had learned a “lesson” from the incident, after the host spoke about it.

“I was very nervous. I didn’t want him to wear the red hat on SNL,” Kim explained. “I’m not much of a rule breaker, so my personality would be like, ‘Okay, you don’t like the red hat, I’m going to take it off.’ I remember other people being around and it became something he wasn’t going to continue on because he wanted to be who he is. “

Although Kim said she was generally a “very neutral” person, she was not until her performance.

“I was very energetic with him and argued with him – like ‘You have to take that hat off’,” she recalls. “And now, looking back, I was like why should he take that off if that’s what he believes in? Why can’t he wear that on TV? Half the country voted for him, so clearly other people like it too. “

“I learned a lot from this situation and regardless, it taught me to be a little more empathetic for people who just want to do what they want to do and free speech,” said she continued. “If you want to wear the hat, wear the hat. I respect that he knew exactly what he believed in and always supported it. And for me, that’s like a good quality to have – little doesn’t matter who is against you and what the circumstances are. “

“It’s just admirable and it’s a really cool quality,” Kim added, “although that’s not what I agree with or even if I would have done it differently, I think it is commendable. “

While Kanye was quite loud with his support for Trump at the time, Kardashian voted for Hillary Clinton. She did, however, work with Trump on prison reform during her tenure. When Joe Biden won in 2020, Kardashian celebrated the victory on social media, but made no indication as to who she planned to vote for ahead of the election.

