Politics
Turkey vows to end rate cuts after fourth straight cut
(Bloomberg) – Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.
Bloomberg’s Most Read
Turkey’s central bank has said it is ending its cycle of lowering interest rates after granting the latest 100 basis point cut on Thursday in support of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox monetary policy.
The Monetary Policy Committee lowered its one-week reverse repo rate to 14%, the fourth consecutive drop and in line with the median estimate of a Bloomberg poll of 22 economists. All but one analyst has seen Governor Sahap Kavcioglu cut rates, with the dissident expecting the central bank to hold on.
The committee decided to no longer use the limited room for maneuver implied by the transient effects of supply-side factors and other factors beyond the control of monetary policies on price increases, the bank said in a statement.
Piotr Matys, London-based analyst at InTouch Capital Markets Ltd., said the central bank did not have enough credibility for investors to trust the easing cycle will now be halted.
President Erdogan’s remarks will be important for the market to properly assess whether the bank can actually refrain from further cutting rates in the first half of next year, Matys said.
Erdogan spoke after his government announced a 50% increase in the minimum wage in 2022. He said Turkey would soon overcome uncertainties over currency volatility and excessive price increases, but abstained to comment on the decision on rates or monetary policy.
The pound depreciated as much as 5.7% to a new record low of 15.6583 per dollar after the decision, and was trading down 4.5% at 15.5031 per dollar at 5:05 p.m. in Istanbul.
In its statement, the monetary authority pledged to monitor the cumulative impact of recent policy decisions in the first quarter of 2022.
The bank has now lowered the benchmark by 500 basis points since September, a period during which most of its counterparts were considering or rolling out increases to contain rising price pressures. The cuts pushed the pound lower, which weakened beyond 15 per dollar for the first time on Thursday as investors anticipated another rate cut. Currencies have lost about half of their value this year.
Erdogan’s distaste for the higher borrowing costs has been linked to Islamic prohibitions on usury. According to him, producers must pass on the interest they pay to customers, so they increase prices.
He fired Kavcioglus three immediate predecessors for raising rates to control inflation and stepped up calls for cheaper loans to spur economic growth as his popularity waned amid the pandemic. Prices continued to soar, with annual consumer inflation accelerating to 21.3% in November.
The president has attacked what he calls the fickle hot money flow – speculative foreign inflows into Turkish securities – drawn by high interest rates and a strong pound. According to its business model, cheaper loans will stimulate the manufacturing sector and create jobs while inflation will eventually stabilize. This week, Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said Turkey was determined not to raise interest rates.
Recent rate cuts have sent real yields plunging deeper into negative territory as consumer inflation rose. Inflation expectations for the next 12 months jumped to 21.39% from 15.61%, according to the December survey of central banks of market participants.
The central bank is expected to release its main monetary and exchange rate policy framework for 2022 before the end of the year. The statistical agency will release inflation data for December on January 3.
(Updated Erdogans quote in the fifth paragraph and adds a reference to increasing the minimum wage.)
Bloomberg Businessweek Most Read
2021 Bloomberg LP
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/turkey-central-bank-cuts-key-110129881.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]