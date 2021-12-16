Turkey vows to end rate cuts after fourth straight cut

(Bloomberg) – Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Turkey’s central bank has said it is ending its cycle of lowering interest rates after granting the latest 100 basis point cut on Thursday in support of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox monetary policy.

The Monetary Policy Committee lowered its one-week reverse repo rate to 14%, the fourth consecutive drop and in line with the median estimate of a Bloomberg poll of 22 economists. All but one analyst has seen Governor Sahap Kavcioglu cut rates, with the dissident expecting the central bank to hold on.

The committee decided to no longer use the limited room for maneuver implied by the transient effects of supply-side factors and other factors beyond the control of monetary policies on price increases, the bank said in a statement.

Piotr Matys, London-based analyst at InTouch Capital Markets Ltd., said the central bank did not have enough credibility for investors to trust the easing cycle will now be halted.

President Erdogan’s remarks will be important for the market to properly assess whether the bank can actually refrain from further cutting rates in the first half of next year, Matys said.

Erdogan spoke after his government announced a 50% increase in the minimum wage in 2022. He said Turkey would soon overcome uncertainties over currency volatility and excessive price increases, but abstained to comment on the decision on rates or monetary policy.

The pound depreciated as much as 5.7% to a new record low of 15.6583 per dollar after the decision, and was trading down 4.5% at 15.5031 per dollar at 5:05 p.m. in Istanbul.

In its statement, the monetary authority pledged to monitor the cumulative impact of recent policy decisions in the first quarter of 2022.

The bank has now lowered the benchmark by 500 basis points since September, a period during which most of its counterparts were considering or rolling out increases to contain rising price pressures. The cuts pushed the pound lower, which weakened beyond 15 per dollar for the first time on Thursday as investors anticipated another rate cut. Currencies have lost about half of their value this year.

Erdogan’s distaste for the higher borrowing costs has been linked to Islamic prohibitions on usury. According to him, producers must pass on the interest they pay to customers, so they increase prices.

He fired Kavcioglus three immediate predecessors for raising rates to control inflation and stepped up calls for cheaper loans to spur economic growth as his popularity waned amid the pandemic. Prices continued to soar, with annual consumer inflation accelerating to 21.3% in November.

The president has attacked what he calls the fickle hot money flow – speculative foreign inflows into Turkish securities – drawn by high interest rates and a strong pound. According to its business model, cheaper loans will stimulate the manufacturing sector and create jobs while inflation will eventually stabilize. This week, Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said Turkey was determined not to raise interest rates.

Recent rate cuts have sent real yields plunging deeper into negative territory as consumer inflation rose. Inflation expectations for the next 12 months jumped to 21.39% from 15.61%, according to the December survey of central banks of market participants.

The central bank is expected to release its main monetary and exchange rate policy framework for 2022 before the end of the year. The statistical agency will release inflation data for December on January 3.

