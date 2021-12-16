Boris Johnson faces allegations that pizza party breaks rules in Downing Street





Boris Johnson is facing new allegations he joined staff for a pizza party in Downing Street during the first lockdown in May last year. With the polling stations still open for the crucial North Shropshire by-election, which the Tories are defending against the bashing and lockdown scandals, the PM has been faced with more questions about the culture of disregard for the rules at Downing Street. According to the Guardian newspaper, the Prime Minister spent around 15 minutes with staff at the alleged social rally on May 15, 2020, months before the string of Christmas parties and lockdown quizzes that are already under investigation. . According to reports, around 20 staff members drank wine and spirits and ate pizza following a press conference on the day the rules only allowed two people from different households to meet at the outside, at a distance of two meters. Downing Street staff are said to have continued the party into the evening after the departure of then Prime Minister and Health Secretary Matt Hancock. The claims follow a string of reports of similar alleged events in Downing Street and elsewhere during the lockdown that followed last Christmas, and suggest the rules may have been broken over a series of months. At an earlier press conference, then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock urged people to stay home as much as possible and asked them to play by the rules, keep an eye on your family and not to take risks during good weather. . Hancock was forced to resign this year because of his own illegal behavior with his lover. Responding to the allegations, the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: During the summer months, Downing Street staff regularly use the garden for some meetings. On May 15, 2020, the Prime Minister held a series of meetings throughout the afternoon, including briefly with the then health and care secretary and his team in the garden following a ‘a press conference. The official added: The prime minister visited his residence shortly after 7 p.m. A small number of staff required to work remained in Downing Street Garden for part of the afternoon and evening. Johnson faces stiff competition in North Shropshire where the Tories defend a majority of 23,000 against a strong Lib Dem campaign centered on sending a message to Tories that parties support over alleged rule violations. To subscribe to the Daily Record Politics newsletter, click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnson-faces-claims-rule-25718654 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos