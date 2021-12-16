Putin, Modi and Xi summit in the near future (Kremlin)





In a recent video conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping discussed a trilateral agreement with India, Presidential Assistant Yury Ushakov said.



A trilateral summit of Indian, Chinese and Russian leaders is expected in the near future, a senior presidential adviser in Moscow said. Informing the media about the recent video conference between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Presidential Assistant Yury Ushakov said the two leaders have discussed a trilateral agreement with India. The two leaders agreed to continue to exchange views on the matter and to endeavor to hold the next summit within the RIC. [Russia-India-China] framework in the near future, said Ushakov as quoted by the Russian news agency TASS. A solid friendship: on the Modi-Poutin summit Mr Putin briefly visited Delhi on December 6 where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a one-on-one interview. Back in Moscow, he held a video conference with Mr. Xi. The sequence of meetings has gained particular significance in the context of tension between India and China along the Current Line of Control (LAC) since early 2020. India has yet to acknowledge whether the Chinese factor was addressed during Mr Putin’s visit, while maintaining that regional and global hot spots have been discussed. The trilateral format has been convened at different levels although a management level meeting has yet to take place in the context of the LAC tension. Mr. Putin, Mr. Modi and Mr. Xi met in 2019 on the sidelines of the G20 summit. This meeting was held before the Galwan clashes of June 2020 which escalated tensions between India and China. The foreign ministers of Russia, India and China met on November 26 ahead of Mr. Putin’s visit. During this meeting, all parties agreed on the fight against terrorism, but a major difference was visible on the Indo-Pacific, with Russia supporting Chinese concern over the Indo-Pacific Quad grouping. Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi at the weekly press conference referred to the RIC foreign ministers meeting and said the RIC format exists. We have very good relations with Russia, but declined to give more details.

