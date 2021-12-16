Indira Gandhi ignored by Modi government, according to Congress





Calling out the BJP misogynist, Priyanka tells the prime minister that women don’t believe his platitudes.



Congress slammed the Narendra Modi government on Thursday for excluding former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from official Vijay Diwas celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, with Party Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calling it the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misogynist. December 16 is celebrated as Vijay Diwas to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan and the establishment of Bangladesh as a separate nation. Speaking to Twitter, Ms Vadra said: “Our first and only female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, is excluded from the misogynistic celebrations of the BJP government, Vijay Diwas. This, on the 50th anniversary of the day she led India to victory and liberated Bangladesh. @narendramodi ji, women don’t believe your platitudes. Your condescending attitude is unacceptable. It was about time you started giving women their due, she said. Ms Vadra also shared photos of Indira Gandhis with Bangladesh’s founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, congratulating Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw and other heads of service after India’s victory. Opposition leader Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, in a press conference with deputy party leader at Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, said Bangladesh recognizes the role played by Indira Gandhi but the Modi government must leave aside its contributions. The government celebrates Vijay Diwas and delivers speeches, but it should also tell the people which leader and which government achieved this feat of liberating Bangladesh. Our government of the day took 95,000 Pakistani soldiers as prisoners of war, kept them in jail, fed them for a year, and then released them. This is perhaps a unique example where so many prisoners of war have been taken to guarantee freedom, Mr Kharge said. He also recalled that the former Prime Minister and pillar of the BJP, the late Atal Behari Vajpayee, had called Indira Gandhi a goddess Durga to define victory. Our Prime Minister is so weak and insecure that he cannot even take the name of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhiji, or even recognize the role that the Congress Party has played. This is nothing more than an attempt to whitewash history, Mr Gogoi said. In a separate tweet, Rahul Gandhi said: Remembering the martyrs and veterans of the 1971 war. India won the war to save the idea of ​​democracy under the able leadership of former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhiji. I Hind! # VijayDiwas2021

