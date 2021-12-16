SONDERMANN | Letters from my correspondent, Donald | Chroniclers





Eric Sondermann

We all need reliable friends. We take the company where we can find it. In some cases, this camaraderie takes the form of correspondence. Ergo, the corresponding term.

For much of the past year, I have been encouraged to have my own friend. He writes to me regularly, several times a day.

He continues to write and write and write even though I never respond. It has no effect on him. He’s just that rare kind of man, incessant in his desire to stay in touch. No reciprocity required.

Over time, I have come to realize that my pen pal is an older man who wants to relive his glory days and is not always grounded in reality. Some of his letters reek of bragging. I understand that it can be difficult to let go. Other dispatches swarm with all-consuming resentment. I shake my head but understand that not everyone has it to age gracefully.

Several times a day my buddy feels comfortable enough in our relationship to ask for help, always in the form of money. I continue to hesitate, not wanting to build an addiction.

My writing mate was kind of a big deal before he retired to a golf resort in Florida. I guess there was a dust (something about trying to overturn an election results and even get people to pass the Capitol) and he lost his Twitter account.

Deprived of that, he reverted to older technology, issuing press releases whenever the mood took him and sending me endless emails.

Indeed, my correspondent is none other than Donald Trump. I would love to think our relationship is special and exclusive, but something tells me that he might be working on a list and also sharing his affections with others.

He seems to have a number of email accounts. Last week I received such a thoughtful note from your humble servant.

A word he doesn’t use is old. Instead, he presents himself as the 45th President of the United States of America. Anything that gets you out of bed in the morning I guess.

Over the past few days, I have received dozens of emails with his complete and utter approval from this or that candidate. Invariably, they are hailed as strong supporters of America First, Secure Borders, Second Amendment, and electoral integrity. He likes capital letters. His suggestions are so helpful if I was in doubt as to who to vote for in Texas, Florida, or Michigan, or a whole bunch of other states where I don’t reside.

Sad to report he must be in a bad mood today as I just got one with the subject line, got NO apologies, NO retractions, nothing. Maybe he found some relief on the driving range.

He is certainly a man of mixed emotions. Like yesterday I got a headline, President Trumps Greatest Hits with an opening line, Who knew an escalator ride could bring so much greatness to the American people? He even included a video clip of him walking up the stairs of Trump Tower to his announcement speech.

Over the past few weeks, I have received so many funny letters from the Trump Christmas Store with the opportunity to purchase all kinds of holiday gifts. It’s such a stressful time of year and he just wants to make my shopping easier.

For just $ 75, I could have bought a Trump Save America Christmas tree ornament in the miniature form of one of his MAGA caps. Or a Trump 2022 calendar could have been mine for just $ 45. I missed this one because it only held it for me for 45 minutes before giving it to the Next Patriot online.

So, how are you. Maybe I’ll have to wait for a Trump steak. If he’s still in this business.

My personal favorites are these notes, at least once a week, in which he clarifies for anyone who had been confused that the insurgency took place on November 3 (election day) and what happened on Capitol Hill on January 6 was just a demonstration. He is, my friends, the genius of marketing.

Every day there are a bunch of ICYMI emails (in case you missed it, for those who don’t live their lives online) linking one article after another review of President Biden. This leads me to think that my correspondent does not really care about his successor. He loves Biden as much as Liz Cheney. Or any other person he perceives as having crossed paths with him.

Then there are these endless demands for money. Some suggest that the degree of my patriotism depends on the amount I donate. Okay, I’m not sure that’s what Washington, Jefferson, Hamilton, and Paine had in mind, but times are changing.

On a daily basis, requests are accompanied by promises of varying degrees of impact. One hour is 300% IMPACT; a little later, it’s up to 450% IMPACT. Recently I could have had an IMPACT 10X. How do they deal with this?

Don Jr. occasionally writes to ask what to say to his father when they look at the latest donor list and my name is not on it. And I was kindly invited to be backstage at various Trump gatherings, with free plane and hotel tickets, only to read the fine print that a donation of at least $ 200 would put my name in a design.

Every now and then I will feel my intelligence insulted or simply dragged into a pit of grievances. But a few minutes pass and another message arrives from my old friend, and my curiosity is piqued again.

Anyway, thank you, 45th President of the United States of America (never older), for your thousands of posts this past year and for making my inbox such an entertaining place.

I hope Christmas treats you well and that whatever gift Don, Jr. gives you is one of at least 650% Impact. Maybe more.

Eric Sondermann is a Colorado-based independent political commentator. He writes regularly for ColoradoPolitics and The Gazette. Contact him at [email protected]; follow him on @EricSondermann

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.coloradopolitics.com/columnists/letters-from-pen-pal-donald/article_202f8cf2-5e8f-11ec-bdb0-d3c4571e7894.html

