Donald Trump Jr claims without foundation that Meadows’ texts were edited by the January 6 committee





Donald Trump Jr wrongly accuses members of the House committee investigating the January 6 insurgency of modifying a text message sent by Ohio Representative Jim Jordan to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

In a tweet published Wednesday evening, Mr Trump asked why the media was not discussing [California Representative Adam] Schiff, etc. modifying text messages to his fictitious committee.

You’d think given his long history of magically altered posts, it would really be a big deal for him to do it all over again, he added.

The long story referenced by young Mr. Trump was a call to a lie frequently told by his father, former President Donald Trump, and their allies in his first of two impeachment trials.

The former president has frequently accused Mr Schiff of fabricating the contents of a telephone transcript of his infamous July 15, 2019 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky during a committee hearing statement in which the California Democrat dramatized the call in an exaggerated tone.

This time, the edited message that young Mr Trump was referring to was a text message Mr Schiff read aloud during the select committee business meeting on Monday where they voted to recommend charges of criminal contempt against Mr. Meadows.

A spokesperson for the committee said committee staff inadvertently added a period in the middle of a sentence in the message between Mr Jordan and Mr Meadows.

An on-screen graphic displayed during Mr Schiff’s intervention read: On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as Speaker of the Senate, should call any electoral votes he deems unconstitutional because no votes electoral at all.

Mr Jordan’s actual message, who the Ohio lawmaker said was just a hen passed on by a pro-Trump lawyer called Joseph Schmitz, went on to say under the direction of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and to jurisprudence.

Although Mr. Jordan and young Mr. Trump are now claiming that the added contexts invalidate Mr. Schiffs’ claim that Mr. Jordan wanted then-Vice President Mike Pence to unilaterally reject the electoral votes of the Swing states won by Joe Biden, the rest of the post continues with that argument. at length.

The messages in question were part of an estimated 9,000 tapes Mr. Meadows provided to the select committee before ending their cooperation last week.

On Tuesday, the House voted to recommend that Mr Meadows be indicted for criminal contempt of Congress for overturning a deposition to the select committee last week.

Mr. Meadows is only the second former member to be cited for contempt of Congress, and the first since 1832.

