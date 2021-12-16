Pakistan Bankrupt, Says Former Supreme Tax Authority Chairman: The Tribune India





Karachi, December 16

Pakistan’s former Federal Board of Revenue chairman Shabbar Zaidi said the country was “bankrupt” and that it is better to recognize reality than “live in an illusion”.

Zaidi, who served as chairman of the supreme tax authority from May 10, 2019 to January 6, 2020, also called for the transparency of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, saying he himself had not yet fully understood what it was about.

Addressing a seminar at Hamdard University here on Wednesday, he said everyone in governance kept saying that everything is fine and the country is functioning well.

“They say that we have had great success and that we have made tabdeeli (change), but that is not true. In my opinion, the country is, at the moment, bankrupt and is not in business, ”Zaidi said.

Going concern is accounting terminology that refers to a business that is functioning and making a profit.

“It’s better if you decide first that we’ve gone bankrupt and need to move forward rather than saying that everything is fine and I will do this and that. These are all things to fool people. people, ”Zaidi said.

Zaidi also called for transparency in the $ 60 billion CPEC project, saying he had not yet fully understood what it was. He deplored the confusion over the projects that are part of the CPEC.

CPEC is a planned network of roads, railways and energy projects connecting the resource-rich Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region to Pakistan’s strategic port of Gwadar on the Arabian Sea. India opposed the CPEC because it is set up by Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

A video clip of Zaidi’s speech has been shared widely on social media. As soon as the video went viral, Zaidi claimed Thursday that his speech was “poorly reported” and that only a three-minute part was “selected”.

“Yeah, I said with this constant current account and budget deficit there were some bankruptcy and business continuity issues, but look at the solution,” he tweeted.

Zaidi said her statement was made on “basis and conviction”. “I only mean that (the) whole speech is to (be) read and (to) listen to. In another tweet later Thursday, the former RBF chief said Pakistan’s total external debt stood at over $ 115 billion, while its current account deficit stood at between $ 5 billion and $ 8 billion. of dollars.

“When can we pay this debt? It is better to recognize reality than to live in illusion. We need to have a reality check, ”he said. PTI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/world/pakistan-is-bankrupt-says-former-chairman-of-apex-tax-authority-351098 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos