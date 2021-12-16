Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the Conference of Mayors tomorrow





Mayors from more than 100 cities across the country will arrive in Varanasi from Thursday to participate in the conference, which marks the start of celebrations a month after the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and address the All India Conference of Mayors, which is being held in Varanasi, Friday by video conference at 10:30 am. The conference is organized by the Urban Development Department of Uttar Pradesh in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri will also be present on the occasion. Mayors of over 100 cities from the country will reach Varanasi from Thursday to participate in the conference, which marks the start of celebrations a month after the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project. In addition to studying the development of Kashi, the mayors will also visit the renovated and expanded Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. On Friday morning, Modi will address the mayors of the Deen Dayal Upadhyay-Business Facilitation Center (DDUTFC) to mark the start of his convention. Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon said more than 100 mayors sent their consent to visit Kashi to participate in the conference organized by the Urban Development Department (UDD) in collaboration with the All India Mayors Council. Before the start of the conference, the Union Chief Minister and Minister of Urban Development will inaugurate a three-day exhibition on the achievements of Uttar PradeshUDD at DDUTFC. A short film on urban opportunities and development in the state will also be screened at the start of the event. The local government, Varanasi Municipality and Varanasi Smart City will also show a film on the development of Kashi. The mayors of Pune and Surat will make presentations on Swachh Bharat Mission and AMRUT. Groups of five mayors will be formed and each group will hold a discussion on urban development issues and prepare a presentation on their findings. Mayors will visit the DDU Memorial located at the stopover, from where they will travel to Dashashwamedh Ghat to attend Ganga Aarti. Elaborating on the event, the PMO, in a Release, said mayors from various states will participate in the conference whose theme is New Urban India. This has been the prime minister’s constant effort to ensure ease of living in urban areas, he noted, adding that the government has launched several programs and initiatives to address the problems of dilapidated urban infrastructure and lack of of amenities, he said. The state of Uttar Pradesh, which has seen tremendous progress and urban landscape transformation, especially over the past five years, has placed particular emphasis on these efforts, PMO said. With the contribution of agencies Read all Recent news, New Trends, Cricket news, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/india/prime-minister-narendra-modi-to-address-mayors-conference-tomorrow-10215591.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos