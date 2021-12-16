Boris Johnson “joined No 10 staff for a party in Downing Street during the first lockdown”





Boris Johnson joined No.10 staff for a Downing Street party with pizza and wine in the first lockdown, it was claimed. About 20 officials and conservative assistants reportedly gathered on May 15 last year for drinks inside No 10 and in the garden, some staying late into the evening. The prime minister reportedly told a participant he deserved a drink for beating the virus – even though 314 people had died that day. At the time, the public was prohibited from mingling outdoors with more than one person from a different household, while gatherings inside were strictly prohibited.













A Guardian and the Independent article claimed the social event took place after a press conference with then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock. Sources told newspapers that the PM and Mr Hancock were present for a short time while assistants drank, but did not drink themselves or stay late. The claims are yet another blow to Mr Johnson who is reeling from the revelations, first published by the Mirror, about a series of anti-lockdown parties in the run-up to last Christmas. Hannah Brady, spokesperson for Covid-19 Bereved Families for Justice, said: “I remember May 15, 2020 very well. This is because while Boris Johnson was at that party, I was sitting in a hospital with my dad dying in intensive care. We had to fight to see dad and we sat there for 5 hours with him. We just didn’t want him to die alone. When he stabilized, we told us to come home, he died the next day. “What hurts even more is that when I met the Prime Minister a few months later, I showed him a picture of dad in the hospital, taken on the same day we now know that this holiday was. occurred. “The Prime Minister looked me in the eye and told me he did everything he could to protect my father. It’s disgusting.” The Prime Minister’s spokesperson said: During the summer months staff at Downing Street regularly use the garden for some meetings. “On May 15, 2020, the Prime Minister held a series of meetings throughout the afternoon, including briefly with the then Health Secretary and his team in the garden following a conference Press. The Prime Minister visited his home shortly after 7 p.m. A small number of staff required to work remained in Downing Street Garden for part of the afternoon and evening. Read more Read more

