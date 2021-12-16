PM Modi to address farmers and scientists on zero budget natural agriculture today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers and scientists across the country on natural and zero-budget agriculture on Thursday at the National Agribusiness and Food Processing Summit in Gujarat. The three-day summit, which began on December 14, was held to shed light on natural farming and educate farmers on its benefits. PM Modi will address farmers virtually during the farewell session of the national conclave at 11 a.m. Zero-budget natural farming lowers the cost of farming by relying on traditional, field-based technologies that improve soil health. During the summit, farmers will receive all the necessary information detailing the benefits of adopting natural farming methods. BJP to live stream PM Modi’s speech Doing its part, the BJP will install screens in every Mandal and invite farmers to watch the prime minister’s speech, the party’s national secretary general Arun Singh said. No less than 9,500 mandals have been installed across the country, which will be installed with screens, he said. “The Prime Minister is striving to double the incomes of farmers. We seek to promote natural agriculture so that farmers’ production costs are reduced and incomes rise,” Singh said. “A great revolutionary change is about to happen which will benefit farmers. BJP workers in different places across the country will listen to the Prime Minister’s speech,” he added. What is zero budget natural agriculture? Prime Minister Modi said during a speech in Varanasi on Tuesday that zero budget national agriculture should become a mass movement and people should be made aware of its benefits. According to a statement from the PMO, “Zero budget natural agriculture is a promising tool to minimize farmers’ dependence on purchased inputs and reduce the cost of farming by relying on traditional technologies based on the terrain that improve soil health. Desi cow, its dung, and urine play an important role from which various inputs are made on the farm and provide the necessary nutrients to the soil. Other traditional practices such as mulching the soil with biomass or maintaining soil covered with a green cover all year round, even in situations of very low water availability, ensure sustained productivity from the first year of adoption. “ (With contributions from the agency)

