House report reveals lax federal oversight of Trump’s Washington hotel





NEW YORK The federal agency overseeing the rental of the luxury hotel that Donald Trump’s family business manages in the nation’s capital failed to live up to its core responsibilities because it never followed millions of dollars from foreign governments attending the hotel neither examined the origins of a $ 75 million dollar loan that kept its doors open, according to a Congressional report Thursday.

The General Services Administration “has washed its hands of the responsibility of examining how much the Trump International Hotel profited during its presidency from payments from foreign governments in possible violation of the emoluments clause of the Constitution, according to the committee’s report transport and infrastructure in the Democratic-led House. This provision prohibits presidents from receiving gifts or payments from foreign governments.

The committee said the GSA ignored critical ethical and constitutional issues involving President Trump’s financial interests in the hotel.

Neither the agency nor the Trump Organization responded to requests for comment.

In 2019, the agency’s internal watchdog criticized the GSA for failing in crucial monitoring of the property.

The committee, chaired by Representative Peter DeFazio of Oregon, also said the GSA did not monitor hotel spending by state and local officials who may have violated a separate constitutional provision prohibiting payments from the national government.

The report also criticized the agency for failing to investigate the origins of a $ 75 million hotel loan, a possible source of conflict between Trump’s private financial interests and his public role as President. The loan, according to the report, came from the Trump family.

A separate House Oversight and Reform Committee report in October said Trump misled the public about the hotel’s finances. The committee released financial statements showing the hotel lost more than $ 70 million while he was president.

Ethics attorneys who criticized Trump’s decision not to part with the Washington hotel and other financial interests before becoming president in January 2017 have repeatedly criticized the GSA for not canceling the lease of the family hotel despite the contract wording prohibiting government officials from enjoying the property. . The hotel occupies the building of the former government-owned post office. A federal lease with the Trump family lasts almost 100 years, with extensions.

The GSA said its review showed Trump was in full compliance with the lease because the hotel’s profits were not going directly to Trump while he was president. Trump placed his assets in a trust controlled by his two grown sons and a longtime executive before his tenure began.

Separately, the GSA confirmed this week that the Trump Organization has officially notified it has reached an agreement to sell the hotel lease for $ 375 million to CGI Merchant Group, a Miami-based real estate investment firm. . The GSA must approve any purchase.

