Time to correct bad farming practices, says Prime Minister Modi





It is time to correct poor farming practices before problems in the agricultural sector worsen, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Practically speaking to a conclave on natural farming in Gujarat on Thursday, Modi urged farmers to replace chemical fertilizers and pesticides that spurred the Green Revolution with concoctions made from cow manure and urine. indigenous people, advocating for change entirely based on science. chemistry labs at the natures lab. He said small and marginal farmers, who owned less than two acres and made up 80 percent of the country’s farming population, would benefit the most from natural farming techniques, as they were currently forced to spend large sums on expensive fertilizers. Calling for a mass movement to promote natural agriculture, he said reducing the bill for imports of artificial fertilizers was an essential step in achieving the goal of an Atma Nirbhar Bharat or a self-sufficient India. It comes at a time when farmers in parts of the country are complaining of fertilizer shortages during the critical winter planting season. New priority for the Center Mr Modis’ speech, which the Agriculture Ministry said was broadcast to eight crore farmers across the country, is the government’s latest move to promote zero-budget natural farming techniques. Interior Minister Amit Shah and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar were both present at the conclave in Anand, Gujarat, indicating that the topic is a new priority for the Center, now that its flagship agricultural reform laws have been repealed. While still awaiting any large-scale scientific study to assess the long-term impact of these techniques on productivity, farm incomes and food security, the ministry says the experience of hundreds of thousands of farmers demonstrated the success of the methods. Mr. Modi said, An illusion has arisen that without chemicals the harvest will not be good. While the truth is quite the opposite. Previously there were no chemicals, but the harvest was good. The history of human development bears witness to this. Before the problems with agriculture escalate, now is the right time to take big steps forward. We need to take our agriculture out of the chemistry lab and connect it to nature’s lab. When I talk about nature’s laboratory, it is entirely based on science. The prime minister cited ancient literature in Hindi, Gujarati and Tamil to support natural farming practices, and urged agronomists to use it as a basis for further research. We must not only relearn this ancient knowledge of agriculture, but also sharpen it for modern times. In this direction, we need to do new research, shape old knowledge into the modern scientific framework. In this direction, institutions like our ICAR, Krishi Vigyan Kendras and agricultural universities can play a big role. We must not limit information to only research papers and theories, we must convert it into practical success, he added.

