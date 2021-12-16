Sources say Boris Johnson attended the No.10 party in the May 2020 lockdown





It has been alleged that the UK Prime Minister attended a party with No 10 staff during the first nationwide lockdown in May last year.

The Guardian and The Independent reported that Boris Johnson was present for 15 minutes at the rally which is believed to have taken place on May 15, 2020, following a Covid press conference.

Newspapers said the alleged event took place the same day Matt Hancock, then health secretary, urged people to play by the rules. At the time the party was said to have taken place, people were only allowed to meet one other person outside their homes in an outdoor public place and were told to stand two meters apart. According to reports, sources claimed that around 20 staff members were present, drinking alcohol and eating pizza. Some are said to have gathered in offices inside No 10 and others in the garden. It is alleged that alcohol consumption continued late into the evening. The British Prime Minister reportedly told a participant he deserved a drink for beating the virus. Hannah Brady, spokesperson for Covid-19 Bereved Families for Justice, whose father died of the virus the day after the alleged event, said the information made her sick. She said she met the Prime Minister a few months later, when she showed him a photo of her father in the hospital, taken on the day of the reported rally. The Prime Minister looked me in the eye and told me that he had done everything he could to protect my father. It’s disgusting, she said. The newspapers said that when asked if Mr Johnsons had pushed back the comments and his presence at the alleged party where staff allegedly drank and socialized, a No 10 spokesperson told them: During the months of In summer, Downing Street staff regularly use the garden for certain meetings. On May 15, 2020, the Prime Minister held a series of meetings throughout the afternoon, including briefly with the then Health and Care Secretary and his team in the garden following a ‘a press conference. The Prime Minister visited his home shortly after 7 p.m. A small number of staff required to work remained in Downing Street Garden for part of the afternoon and evening.

