IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Mysuru-born economist will be in her hometown for a week starting December 18 New Delhi: The Indo-American Gita Gopinath, chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), called on the Prime Minister Narendra modi yesterday in the nation’s capital. The meeting comes days after the IMF announced she was promoted to first Deputy Managing Director (FDMD). Born in Mysuru, Gita Gopinath, who was due to resume her academic post at Harvard University in January 2022, was the IMF’s chief economist for three years. IMF Chief Economist @GitaGopinath called Prime Minister @narendramodi, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted with some photographs from the meeting. Speaking to Star of Mysore, Gita Gopinath’s father TV Gopinath, who resides in Mysuru with his wife VC Vijayalakshmi, said that Gita will come to Mysuru before taking up his new role at the IMF. She is now in New Delhi and is busy with a series of meetings and conferences. She will be in Mysuru on December 18th for a week and the family will be on vacation for a few days. Gita will later fly to the United States and assume his new responsibilities, he said. Gita was promoted to FDMD under IMF leadership Kristalina Georgieva in recognition of her exceptional intellectual leadership in helping the global economy and the global funding body navigate the twists and turns of the worst economic crisis of our lives. Gita Gopinath, 49, is the first woman to serve as the chief economist of the Washington-based global lender for three years. In particular, the FDMD will lead surveillance and related policies, oversee research and flagship publications, and help promote the highest quality standards for Fund publications. Prime Minister Modi and Gita Gopinath last met in 2019. I am honored to become the first Deputy Managing Director of the IMF. With the pandemic, the work of the Fund has never been more important. I look forward to working with my brilliant colleagues to help our members meet these important challenges, she said in her opening statement. A big thank you to all for sending your best wishes, she added.

