Xi, Putin hail model bilateral ties, pledge to uphold international fairness





BEIJING (Xinhua) Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a video conference on Wednesday as they praised model Sino-Russian relations and pledged to further cooperate to protect the fundamental interests of the two countries and uphold fairness and international justice. The two leaders also agreed to have an in-person meeting in February in Beijing. The virtual meeting, the second of its kind in 2021 and the 37th meeting between Xi and Putin since 2013, covered a wide range of topics including democracy, the joint pandemic response, bilateral trade, energy cooperation and the Games. Beijing Winter Olympics. Reaffirming Russia’s steadfast opposition to attempts to politicize sport, Putin expressed his hope to have an in-depth exchange of views with Xi on major issues of mutual concern in order to promote the sustained and high-level development of relations. bilateral. The two sides officially announced the renewal of the treaty of good neighborliness and friendly cooperation and made it more relevant in the new era, extended firm mutual support on issues concerning each other’s fundamental interests, thus upholding national dignity and the common interests of the two countries, Xi said. Practical cooperation was also a highlight, with bilateral trade in the first three quarters of 2021 exceeding $ 100 billion for the first time. The two countries have actively fulfilled their responsibilities as great nations, promoted a united global response to Covid-19, communicated the true meaning of democracy and human rights, and served as a bulwark to follow true multilateralism and defend equity and justice in the world. Xi added. Putin said Russian-Chinese relations were at their best in history with a high degree of strategic mutual trust. He can be hailed as a model of state-to-state relations in the 21st century, said the Russian president. Ruan Zongze, executive vice president of the China Institute for International Studies, said the essence of these model relationships is mutual respect, fairness and justice, and win-win cooperation. It is important to have this kind of consecutive cooperation to face the challenges in the international arena, said Ruan. During the meeting, Xi criticized certain forces around the world for attempting to interfere in the internal affairs of China and Russia under the pretext of democracy and human rights and grossly flouting the international law and universally recognized standards governing international relations. China and Russia must take more joint actions to more effectively defend the security interests of both sides. Efforts must be made to firmly reject hegemonic acts and the Cold War mentality under the guise of multilateralism and rules, Xi said. In an exchange of views with Putin on democracy, Xi said that democracy is a noble aspiration and a common value of all mankind, as well as a right enjoyed by the people of all countries. Whether a country is democratic or not and how to best achieve democracy can only be left to its own people to decide, Xi said. No attempt to sow discord between Russia and China will ever succeed, the Russian president said. Similar Items February 26, 2021

June 24, 2021

December 28, 2020

October 1, 2021 Keywords: Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khmertimeskh.com/50989889/xi-putin-hail-model-bilateral-ties-vow-to-uphold-intl-fairness/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos