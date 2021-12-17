Congressman Jim Jordan texted Mark Meadows saying Pence could block election result | Attack on the US Capitol





Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan has been identified as the Republican who sent a message to Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows the day before the deadly U.S. Capitol riots on January 6, outlining a plan to prevent Joe Biden, the legitimate winner of the presidential election, from reaching the White House.

The House select committee investigating the insurgency considered numerous messages sent to Meadows on and around that day, many of which were from Trump supporters urging the then president to dismiss a host of his partisans as they ransacked the Capitol building.

Meadows, whose role in the events has become a central part of the investigation, and who has provided numerous messages to the committee, is at risk of being charged with contempt of Congress for withdrawing his cooperation.

Jordan, a staunch Trump ally the Republicans originally wanted to serve on the committee, texted Meadows on Jan.5, one of the Congressional advisers confirmed, containing details of the plot to block Biden.

The message was sent to Jordan by Joseph Schmitz, a former US Department of Defense inspector general, who presented a draft proposal to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify the results. elections verified on January 6.

Part of the message was shown by Democratic committee member Adam Schiff on Tuesday. He said: On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as Speaker of the Senate, should call any electoral votes he deems unconstitutional because no electoral votes at all.

The plotters mistakenly believed that Pence had the constitutional power to reject the election results and allow rival voters lists of Republicans in the states Biden won to decide the outcome. Pence refused to do so and has since been lambasted by Trump and his allies.

Jordan was one of five Republicans dismissed from the committee by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who instead named Trump’s critics Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. Some commentators say this decision saved the integrity of the committees.

The panel has ramped up its investigations in recent days and weeks, issuing dozens of summonses, interviewing more than 300 witnesses and reviewing more than 30,000 documents as it tried to link Trump to the events of January 6.

A clearer picture has emerged of the involvement of Trump loyalists, including senior Republican officials such as Jordan, in the coup attempt, with questions swirling this week in particular about Meadows’ role.

The former Trump chief of staff is revealed to have received numerous messages on the day of the riot from Republican politicians, Fox News television figures such as Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, and President Donald Trump Jr.’s son.

Trump Jr.’s text was succinct. We need an oval address. He has to lead now. He went too far and got out of hand. He needs to condemn this shit ASAP.

Meadows replied: I’m pushing hard. I agree.

Schiff, a California Democrat who led the Senate prosecutions during Trump’s first impeachment in January 2020, argued that Meadows was at the heart of the lobbying campaign on Pence, and voted to face him contempt charges for refusing to explain it.

You can see why it is so essential to ask Mr Meadows a question, Schiff said during the committee’s presentation on Tuesday.

About a lawmaker suggesting the former vice president simply reject votes he unilaterally deems unconstitutional in order to overturn a presidential election and subvert the will of the American people.

