COVID-19: Boris Johnson faces new allegations from Downing St party held during May 2020 lockdown | Politics News

Boris Johnson faces new allegations of a Downing Street party staged during the lockdown – this time regarding an event in the early months of the pandemic – as police said they still had no plans to investigate on allegations of other number 10 rallies.

The Prime Minister is said to have joined the staff of Number 10 for a rally in Downing Street in May 2020, during the first nationwide lockdown.

According to the Guardian and the Independent, Mr Johnson was present for about 15 minutes and told an assistant inside Number 10 that he deserved a drink for ‘pushing back’ the coronavirus.

Police to contact two people during CCHQ party

It comes after the Prime Minister has already been rocked by allegations of a number of events held at Number 10 and other government buildings in November and December of last year, at a time of strict COVID rules. .

In response to the allegations, Metropolitan Police said on Thursday they were in contact with the Cabinet Office about an investigation in Whitehall – led by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case – into the allegations.

But the force said that “unless there is evidence from the Cabinet Office or other evidence comes to light” it will “not yet” begin its own investigation into suspected rallies at No. 10. or the Ministry of Education.

However, the Met said it would contact two people who attended a rally at Conservative Party headquarters on December 14, 2020 in connection with an alleged violation of COVID restrictions.

Former Tory candidate for London mayor Shaun Bailey this week apologized for attending a party with his campaign team, after images emerged from an event in December last year.

Scotland Yard said: “In accordance with Met policy, officers do not normally investigate coronavirus regulatory violations when they are reported long after they have allegedly occurred.

“However, if significant evidence suggesting a regulatory violation becomes available, officers can review and consider it.”

Downing St staff “drank wine and spirits and ate pizza”

In the new allegations, a joint Guardian and Independent investigation said about 20 employees drank wine and spirits and ate pizza following a COVID-19 press conference on May Day. from last year.

Some were said to have been in offices inside Number 10 while others were said to have visited Downing Street Garden.

Sources were cited as saying some of the staff drank late into the evening.

Matt Hancock, who was then Health Secretary and had given a press conference at 5 p.m. in Downing Street earlier in the afternoon, was also reportedly seen at one point.

At the time of the alleged rally on May 15, COVID rules allowed people to meet only one other person not from their household outside in a public place, as long as they stayed a distance of two meters.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





0:59

May 15, 2020 – Hancock: the "R" rate "unlikely" to be greater than 1



At the press conference that day, Mr Hancock urged people to “keep an eye on their families and not to take risks”.

Days earlier, the prime minister had used an address on national television to call on the public to “stay vigilant” and “continue to control the virus and save lives”.

Both publications said there was no suggestion that Mr Johnson or Mr Hancock themselves drank alcohol or stayed late.

A “small number of employees” remained in the garden at Downing St

Responding to the claims, a spokesperson for Number 10 said: ‘During the summer months staff at Downing Street regularly use the garden for certain meetings.

“On May 15, 2020, the Prime Minister held a series of meetings throughout the afternoon, including briefly with the then health and care secretary and his team in the garden following ‘a press conference.

“The Prime Minister came to his home shortly after 7 p.m.

“A small number of employees required for work remained in Downing Street Garden for part of the afternoon and evening.”

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





0:42

Downing St 'party' video leaked



A spokesman for Mr Hancock said there was “no suggestion” that the former cabinet minister “did anything wrong”.

“He was in Downing Street giving the press conference that day,” they said.

Matt arrived at Downing Street at 4:43 p.m. and gave the 5:03 p.m. to approximately 5:53 p.m. press conference on the lifting of the lockdown.

“After the press conference, Matt debriefed his own team, then went to Downing Street Garden to debrief the Prime Minister.

“He left Downing Street at 6:32 pm and returned to the Department of Health and Welfare.”

The times given by Mr Hancock’s spokesperson would be confirmed by the tapes of his ministerial car.

“Error of judgment” from the Ministry of Transport at the December 2020 meeting

Meanwhile, the Department of Transport (DfT) apologized Thursday evening for an “error in judgment” at a board meeting last winter.

The Daily Mirror reported that staff hosted a Christmas party at an office in Whitehall on December 16 last year – the same day London was plunged into COVID Level 3 restrictions, which banned different households from each other. to mix together.

Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps was reportedly not involved in any rallies in his department.

A DfT spokesperson said: “Less than a dozen employees who worked in the office gathered quietly, socially aloof, in the large open-plan office after work on December 16, where food and drinks were consumed.

“We recognize that this was inappropriate and apologize for the error in judgment.”