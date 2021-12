This guy talks about what I look like in my bedroom: Trump would have been furious with Meadows for describing his shaggy hair in a book

Former President Donald Trump’s hair has been ridiculed as something styled using a cotton candy machine. A Chinese state newspaper once compared it to the plumage of a golden pheasant. Now that is the last reason he is furious with his former chief of staff.

According to a recent Washington Post report, Mr. Trump was particularly angry with Mark Meadows, his fourth and final White House chief of staff, for discussing the state of his fake pompadour as he was fighting for his life against Covid-19 last year. .

Mr Meadows offending an foray into amateur presidential trichology was revealed in the section of his recently published book, The Chiefs Chief, which details Mr Trump’s pre-election fight with Covid-19.

He recalled the state Mr. Trump was in as his doctor insisted he had to be transported from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland due to his weaknesses oxygen saturation levels, writing that Mr Trump’s hair was messy. hours spent in bed while receiving treatment with the then antibody from Regeneron.

Speaking to a confidant who then relayed his words to the Post, Mr. Trump allegedly complained: This guy talks about what I look like in my bedroom.

The former president has for years denied claims that his signature hairstyle came from a hairpiece of some sort.

During his 2016 campaign, he sometimes asked attendees of his events to grab his sand-colored mane and pull it out to demonstrate that it was in fact his own natural growth and not the result of some artifice.

In this screenshot from an episode of Family Guy, former President Trump’s hair is mocked as being the result of styling by a cotton candy machine

(Fox Broadcasting Company)

Mr. Trump admitted, however, that the intricate construction atop his head was intended to perform some sort of presidential cover-up.

During a speech at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference, Mr. Trump noticed live video footage showing the back of his head.

After pretending to try to twist his hair, he remarked: I’m trying like hell to hide this baldness.

It doesn’t look bad. We were hanging on, he added.

In his White House presentation, Fire and Fury, author Michael Wolff reported that Mr. Trumps’ daughter, Ivanka, described the ways in which he styled his hair to a friend like an island contained after surgery. reduction of the scalp surrounded by a circle of hairy hairs on the sides. and front, from which all ends are pulled to meet in the center and then swept back and secured by stiffening spray.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-mark-meadows-book-covid-b1977405.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos