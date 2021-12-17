Vijay Diwas: PM Modi attends special ceremony at the National War Memorial | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a tribute ceremony at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Thursday to mark the 50th birthday of Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi also laid a wreath at the National War Memorial to honor soldiers who were killed in the line of duty. At the memorial, Prime Minister Modi also signed the guest book and wrote: “On behalf of the whole nation I salute the warriors of the 1971 war. The citizens are proud of the brave warriors who wrote tales of unprecedented bravery.

As part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations on December 16 last year, the Prime Minister lit the Eternal Flame Swarnim Vijay Mashaal at the war memorial. He also lit four flames that had to cross in different directions. Since then, these four flames have crossed the whole country, including to Siachen, Kanyakumari, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Longewala, Rann of Kutch, Agartala.

The flames were transported to key combat areas as well as the homes of Bravery Award winners and 1971 War veterans.

During today’s ceremony, these four flames were merged by the Prime Minister with the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial.

Defense Minister Rajanth Singh, also present at the event, issued a commemorative stamp on the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Diwas.

Meanwhile, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind is in Bangladesh for the major Victory Day celebrations. He is invited by his counterpart as guest of honor.