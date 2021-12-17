Russia-China alliance poses decisive challenge to the West – OpEd – Eurasia Review

By Andrew Hammond *

Russian President Vladimir Putin had been isolated over Ukraine during a series of major summits throughout December, but that changed dramatically on Wednesday when his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping offered his strong support, strengthening an emerging axis Moscow-Beijing.

The alliance of Chinese prime ministers with Putin, one of the key factors that has emboldened Russian foreign policy in recent years, has important implications not only for geopolitics but also for the global economy. With the two men potentially in power until the 2030s, they may well be seen by future historians as the two dominant figures in international relations during the first three to four decades of the 21st century.

The warmth of the bilateral relationship is driven in large part by the apparent personal camaraderie between the two. Putin, who has refused to attend G20 or COP26 summits in recent weeks, on Wednesday stressed his joy at participating in the Beijing Winter Olympics next February, when much of the West will organize. a diplomatic boycott to protest China’s human rights record. Xi clearly welcomes Putin’s support, saying the two sides should strengthen coordination and cooperation in international affairs to make a stronger voice on global governance.

On Ukraine, Xi left no doubt about his position, saying he understood Russia’s concerns to craft security guarantees, given that NATO perceived an encroachment on Moscow’s former territories. He added that China and Russia must take more joint actions to more effectively protect our security and interests against Western powers, and expressed satisfaction that Putin has firmly supported Beijing’s efforts to protect key national interests. and strongly opposed attempts to dig a ditch. between our countries.

The deadlock at the Ukrainian border could end again in 2022, as happened in the spring when Russian troops last mobilized there in the tens of thousands, but by no means is it guaranteed. Putin’s mission since coming to power almost a quarter of a century ago has been to restore Russia’s geopolitical importance through international ploys such as the annexation of Crimea and intervention in Syria. .

Putin is also targeting Africa, seeking to restore Moscow’s influence in the region that faded after the collapse of the Soviet Union. He is keen to consolidate Russia’s economic and political position on the continent, as bilateral trade has increased significantly over the past decade.

While Putin’s foreign policy escapades have so far at least generally performed well domestically, they have resulted in a much more icy relationship with the West. A key question in the years to come is how the relationship, especially with the United States, will play out under President Joe Biden, who will remain in office until at least early 2025, but may not choose to represent himself when he is 80 years old.

As last week’s Biden-Putin summit pointed out, the most likely outcome is a continuation of the icy relationship. Putin, at 69, may already be thinking about the next American president, hoping for another maverick figure more in line with his interests, potentially even Donald Trump again. The Russian leader knows he could still see several other American leaders if he wins two more terms, by which time he would even overtake the time of Joseph Stalin in power.

Yet while Putin appears firmly entrenched, if not impregnable, many challenges remain. The pandemic, for its part, posed a major problem, especially after a wave of infections in recent weeks.

This underlines that it is far from certain that Putin will serve until 2036, especially if his political luck ultimately turns south, fueled by a potential foreign policy mishap or domestic economic difficulties. To maintain his grip on power, it seems likely that Putin will continue to rely on the playbook that has served him well so far, namely forging a sense of post-Cold War patriotism whose build-up current situation in Ukraine is perhaps just the latest example.

This could have profound implications, especially given his growing closeness to Xi, who is another potential president for life. The closeness of their relationship is one of the main reasons why the freeze seems unlikely to thaw in Russia’s relations with the West. Against this backdrop, Putin is increasingly asserting Russian might in other parts of the world, from Asia-Pacific to Africa and the Americas, doubling support for longtime allies who are enemies of the West, especially Venezuela, Syria, North Korea and Iran.

The implications of Putin’s long tenure in power go far beyond the domestic Russian and Ukrainian political landscape. The key foreign legacy of his presidency will likely be a much closer relationship with Beijing, posing a much broader and potentially defining challenge for the West in the decades to come.