UK hikes interest rates as central banks focus on inflation





LONDON (AP) The UK central bank on Thursday became the first in a large advanced economy to raise interest rates since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as banks controlling monetary policy around the world pass from stimulating the economy to curbing the spike in consumer prices that happened during the recovery.

The measures come despite the threat posed by the new omicron variant of COVID-19. The European Central Bank took a much more cautious approach than the Bank of England, but it also decided that the economic recovery was strong enough that it began to carefully curtail some of its stimulus efforts during the year. next.



The British bank was joined by Norway, which raised its key rate in the face of worrying levels of inflation. Central banks typically raise rates to fight inflation and lower them when economies are weak, as they were during the pandemic. They have also used bond purchases to lower market rates for borrowers during the pandemic, in an effort to help companies limit staff cuts or avoid bankruptcy. The US Federal Reserve also decided this week to step up its exit from support for the pandemic crisis as inflation hit a 40-year high of 6.8% in November, putting it on track to start rising. interest rates from the first half of next year. . The euro zone’s inflation rate is 4.9%, the highest since statistics began in 1997, although the central bank says this is largely temporary. At first glance, the central bank’s decisions appeared to show a disconnect from government warnings about the spread of omicron and the new travel restrictions and testing requirements that come with it. This is at least in part because central banks know that their policies take months to push inflation and economic growth up or down and can only take full effect once the wave of omicron peaked and calmed down. By the time today’s rate hike has a noticeable impact on the inflation outlook, the potential short-term blow to omicron’s economic activity will almost certainly be a thing of the past, Holger said. Schmieding, chief economist at the Berenberg bank. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde also acknowledged what many economists have said: affected sectors like hotels and restaurants. Overall, society has become better at dealing with pandemic waves and the resulting stresses, ”she said. The Bank of England’s hike in its key rate to 0.25% from the record low of 0.1% came as a surprise given news of the rapid spread of omicron across the UK, which is already hurting many businesses, especially those in the hotel industry. The country’s chief medical officer has urged people to limit socialization during the holidays as the UK on Wednesday recorded the most new confirmed COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic. British restaurants and pubs have asked for government help. But with consumer price inflation of 5.1%, more than double the bank’s 2% target, the vast majority of the bank’s monetary policy committee decided action was needed now. . For many households struggling with rising prices, this could take another hit on their incomes, at least in the short term, with mortgages and loans set to rise as well. Economists said the move underscored how worried policymakers were about inflation, before they even knew the full extent of the omicron’s blow to growth. Instead of closing the hatches and waiting for the latest COVID storm to subside, they are taking action now to prevent an even steeper price spiral, said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and market analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown brokers. . Britain becomes the first member of the Group of Seven Economies, a group of high-standard-living democracies with advanced economies, to start raising benchmark interest rates. The other members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. France, Germany and Italy are part of the euro zone. The rise in UK rates sent sterling skyrocketing in the currency markets, a sign that was not expected. Shortly after the decision, the pound was trading up 0.7% to $ 1.3360. The outlier on Thursday’s share was Turkey, where the central bank cut a key interest rate again despite soaring consumer prices making it difficult to buy commodities. The move sent the country’s currency to record highs against the US dollar. The bank’s policies are in line with the views of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who insisted that borrowing costs be low to stimulate growth, despite the conventional economic policy that rising interest rates dampen downward pressure. high inflation.

