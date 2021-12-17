From Narendra Modi to Hrithik Roshan, do you know who were the most followed on Twitter in India in 2021?





Most Followed Indian Celebrity on Twitter in 2021 | Photo credit: Twitter Whether you are on Twitter or not, you are well aware that Twitter is a platform where almost anything interesting becomes a buzz. And this is the place where celebrities of all walks of life love to be to have their voices heard. Whether it’s the entertainment industry, the business fraternity, the political realm or the world of sports, personalities from all walks of life are on Twitter and have their own group of followers. Currently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the Indian who heads the brigade with the largest number of followers. But he is not alone and we have decided to create a top 10 list comprising the most followed celebrities in India in 2021. Although PM Modi tops the list, he is the only one in the top 10 in the field. politics. Check out the full list here. 1) Narendra Modi

Photo credit: Twitter Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who enjoys great popularity among the masses in India and abroad, was the most followed on Twitter in India in 2021. He joined Twitter in January 2009 and has 73.5 million followers . The Prime Minister’s official pseudonym follows 2,368 Twitter accounts. 2) Amitabh Bachchan

Photo credit: Twitter Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has an incredible habit of numbering his tweets, is next on the list with 46.7 million followers. He joined Twitter somewhere in May 2010 and follows around 1,800 accounts. 3) PMO India

Photo credit: Twitter Next on the list is the Prime Minister’s Office Twitter account. Yes! The PMO India Twitter account has around 45.5 million followers. The account originated in January 2012 and dates back to 498 accounts. 4) Virat Kohli

Photo credit: Twitter The fourth most followed on Twitter is none other than Virat Kohli. The former Indian cricket skipper joined Twitter in September 2009 and has 45.3 million followers. He only follows 65 Twitter pseudonyms. 5) Salman Khan

Photo credit: Twitter Bhai Salman Khan of Bollywood is next on the list. He presents himself as an actor, artist, painter and humanitarian who has 43.4 million followers. Salman Khan joined Twitter in April 2010 and only follows 28 accounts. 6) Akshay Kumar

Photo credit: Twitter Sooryavanshi Actor Akshay Kumar is sixth on the list with 43.2 million followers. He joined the social media platform in April 2009 and only follows 27 accounts. 7) Shah Rukh Khan

Photo credit: Twitter None other than King Khan is next on the list. Shah Rukh Khan has accumulated 42.2 million Twitter followers since joining the platform in January 2010. He follows 77 Twitter accounts. 8) Sachin Tendulkar

Photo credit: Twitter Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is the second cricketer and athlete to make the list. He is the eighth most followed on Twitter with 36.5 million followers. He joined Twitter in April 2010 and only follows 82 accounts. 9) Hrithik Roshan

Photo credit: Twitter Bollywood’s super handsome Hrithik Roshan is next on the list. He has had 31.1 million Twitter followers since joining Twitter in February 2010. He follows 87 accounts. 10) Deepika Padukone

Photo credit: Twitter Padmaavat Actress Deepika Padukone is the only woman to appear in the top 10 most followed on Twitter in India in 2021. She joined Twitter in January 2010 and has amassed 27.6 million followers. Deepika only follows 67 accounts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/the-buzz/article/from-narendra-modi-to-hrithik-roshan-do-you-know-who-were-the-most-followed-on-twitter-in-india-in/841139 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos